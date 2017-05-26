Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Did rot set in when Gigaba joined public enterprises?

26 May 2017 - 12:29 Wilson Johwa
Malusi Gigaba. Picture: THE TIMES
Malusi Gigaba. Picture: THE TIMES

Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

Tokyo Sexwale, who is due to step down as Trillian chairman, says President Jacob Zuma is too conflicted to be anywhere near a commission of inquiry into state capture.

Not to be outdone, but perhaps to pre-empt questions at the ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting, Zuma has also set up his own investigation into Eskom.

Now academics have also delved into state capture, publishing a report that concludes that Malusi Gigaba’s appointment to public enterprises in 2010 opened the gateways of access to funds for a mafia network in state-owned institutions.

In my opinion

Matters of debate

As much as the pro-Zuma faction of the ANC realises the damage being done to the country, it has no alternative candidate in the ANC to put forward to step into Zuma’s shoes.

Edward Luce says US President Donald Trump’s success was the manifestation of a middle class that has lost faith in liberal democracy. But it now turns out he is offering a cure worse than the disease.

Mike Teke says it is possible for the mining industry to operate without doing harm to people, be they employees or the communities around the mines.

Finding alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Shareholders grill MTN over hefty payment to Phuthuma Nhleko and a noncompliance fine imposed on the company by the authorities in Rwanda.

Slowing inflation and the stronger rand, along with weak economic growth, could have provided the Reserve Bank with reason to cut rates, but the rand remains vulnerable to internal and external shocks.

Tiger Brands takes "refined approach" to opportunities in the rest of Africa and in emerging markets.

Very Twitty

The lighter side of the web

DA leader Mmusi Maimane was deported from Zambia on Thursday where he had gone to attend the treason trial of opposition politician Hakainde Hichilema.

