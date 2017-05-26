EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Did rot set in when Gigaba joined public enterprises?
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Tokyo Sexwale, who is due to step down as Trillian chairman, says President Jacob Zuma is too conflicted to be anywhere near a commission of inquiry into state capture.
Not to be outdone, but perhaps to pre-empt questions at the ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting, Zuma has also set up his own investigation into Eskom.
Now academics have also delved into state capture, publishing a report that concludes that Malusi Gigaba’s appointment to public enterprises in 2010 opened the gateways of access to funds for a mafia network in state-owned institutions.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
As much as the pro-Zuma faction of the ANC realises the damage being done to the country, it has no alternative candidate in the ANC to put forward to step into Zuma’s shoes.
Edward Luce says US President Donald Trump’s success was the manifestation of a middle class that has lost faith in liberal democracy. But it now turns out he is offering a cure worse than the disease.
Mike Teke says it is possible for the mining industry to operate without doing harm to people, be they employees or the communities around the mines.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Shareholders grill MTN over hefty payment to Phuthuma Nhleko and a noncompliance fine imposed on the company by the authorities in Rwanda.
Slowing inflation and the stronger rand, along with weak economic growth, could have provided the Reserve Bank with reason to cut rates, but the rand remains vulnerable to internal and external shocks.
Tiger Brands takes "refined approach" to opportunities in the rest of Africa and in emerging markets.
Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
DA leader Mmusi Maimane was deported from Zambia on Thursday where he had gone to attend the treason trial of opposition politician Hakainde Hichilema.
The rest of the arrest team that the Zambian gov sent to meet me at the airport. Assaulted me & took away my phone so I couldn't get help pic.twitter.com/cdhtO1HY85— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) May 25, 2017
