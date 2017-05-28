The controversial Gupta family has again denied any wrongdoing in the wake of explosive revelations in e-mail correspondence documenting the extent of the influence the family has on state affairs through its links to President Jacob Zuma and his son Duduzane.

According to Sunday newspapers‚ the e-mails show wide-ranging Gupta family control over cabinet ministers and the CEOs and board members of parastatals.

The correspondence also gives insight into the role of Duduzane Zuma in presidential matters. Duduzane is a close Gupta associate and is believed to have made billions through this partnership.

Another series of e-mails show that the Guptas were central to a scheme for Zuma and his family to acquire residency in Dubai‚ in the United Arab Emirates.