Stimulating economic growth is top of the agenda at ANC’s lekgotla

ANC Spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said the policy proposals for the June conference would not be discussed at the lekgotla. ANC allies the Congress of South African Trade Unions and the South African Communist Party are also attending the meeting, along with director-generals and government officials. "The lekgotla, once more, is focusing on the economy. The reason is that this is the last January lekgotla for this NEC," Mantashe said, alluding to new ANC leaders being elected in December.

"It’s a period that is covered by the global financial crisis and therefore … we have been managing a very difficult period of low economic growth," said Mantashe. "Remember that we have had a recession once in the last 10 years … and we are appealing to the committees to tell us what should be done; policies are there, they have been refined and revisited, but what can be done to grow the economy?"

Mining, manufacturing, agriculture and innovation — the latter considered the fourth economic revolution — will be discussed in the meeting, he said. Higher education and land issues are also set to come under scrutiny.