Stimulating economic growth is top of the agenda at ANC’s lekgotla

Decisions from the ANC’s three-day January lekgotla are expected to inform President Jacob Zuma’s state of the nation address in February

26 January 2017 - 17:21 PM Natasha Marrian
Picture: DAILY DISPATCH

Stimulating economic growth will come into sharp focus at the ANC’s January lekgotla, which kicked off in Irene on Thursday. Decisions from the three-day meeting are expected to inform the upcoming Cabinet lekgotla and President Jacob Zuma’s state of the nation address in February. ANC Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe has said that central to the talks will be ways to boost growth in the current sluggish economic environment.

According to reports over the weekend, Zuma had called for proposals on the economy ahead of the policy conference in June to be more "radical". On Tuesday, the ANC Youth League weighed in, calling for the resignation of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, blaming them for the slow pace of transformation in the country as well as current unemployment.

ANC Spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said the policy proposals for the June conference would not be discussed at the lekgotla. ANC allies the Congress of South African Trade Unions and the South African Communist Party are also attending the meeting, along with director-generals and government officials. "The lekgotla, once more, is focusing on the economy. The reason is that this is the last January lekgotla for this NEC," Mantashe said, alluding to new ANC leaders being elected in December.

"It’s a period that is covered by the global financial crisis and therefore … we have been managing a very difficult period of low economic growth," said Mantashe. "Remember that we have had a recession once in the last 10 years … and we are appealing to the committees to tell us what should be done; policies are there, they have been refined and revisited, but what can be done to grow the economy?"

Mining, manufacturing, agriculture and innovation — the latter considered the fourth economic revolution — will be discussed in the meeting, he said. Higher education and land issues are also set to come under scrutiny.

