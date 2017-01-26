LILY GOSAM: Zuma's secret blueprint for total power

NOTES

1. For and against Provinces:

Pre-Democracy

Under colonial and apartheid rule, South Africa had four provinces for much of the 20th century: the Cape Province, Orange Free State, Transvaal and Natal. They were governed by provincial administrations which were directly answerable to the national executive authorities [Vinothan Naidoo, chief researcher in the Democracy and Governance research programme in 2007][570].

However, in 1994 - when democracy took root in the country – demarcation boundaries were reformulated for every metropolitan and municipality, as well as for the provinces, which were spliced into nine regions[571] [572].

Each province was afforded its own provincial government, with a legislature (or ‘provincial parliament’), as well as an executive, headed by a premier.

A provincial legislature consists of anywhere from 30 to 80 members, who are proportionally elected for a five-year term based on results from national (and provincial) elections[573].

Cost of control

Unsecure in the knowledge

Griggs wrote nearly two decades ago, in 1998, that of all the spatial changes implemented in 1994, the only one that posed a problem of national security was the provinces[574].

This was because there were violent objections at the time by people on the ground who were not consulted (via referenda) over the redrawing of the country’s contours. But there was another reason: “the provinces are key structures for delivering on central government promises of improved health care, education, housing, and employment. The inability to create workable provincial administrations has slowed the pace of transformation and created discontent. This, in turn, can create incidents of mass mobilisation and other politically and economically harmful responses from the electorate,” warned Griggs[575].

The danger that provinces pose is compounded by the fact that, “national treasury is being drained to support the nine systems of provincial government, some of which are neither viable nor affordable,” Griggs stated[576].

Only Gauteng and the Western Cape - because of their thriving metros and not having former ‘homelands’ - had the potential in 1994 to finance their own administrations, he observed.

Fast forward 22 years, one finds that for the 2015 financial year, 43% (R439.5 billion) of SA’s national budget after servicing national debt went to the provinces[577]. Provinces remain totally reliant on National Treasury, with 97% of their revenue coming from the national Fiscus[578]. Treasury further determined that the money transferred to the provinces did not result in a corresponding improvement in health, education, social services or public infrastructure[579].

As to resource inequality amongst the provinces, the South African Institute of Race Relations (IRR) reported in 2016 that just over half of the country’s taxpayers are registered in Gauteng and the Western Cape (which just so happens to be where the Democratic Alliance, DA, enjoys its strongest support)[580]. Moreover, a person living in Gauteng or the Western Cape contributes to the economy on average double that of a person living in the Eastern Cape or Limpopo [BusinessTech][581].

In essence, Gauteng’s contribution to SA’s economy (34.4%) is equivalent to the combined economies of the Eastern Cape (7.6%), Mpumalanga (7.5%), Limpopo (7.2%), North West (6.6%), and the Free State (5.0%)[582]. [Note 2]

Nevertheless, each province has its own costly government.

For example, the provincial expenditure budget for the Northern Cape in 2015 was R13.4 billion (of which R1.6 billion was misspent). The Northern Cape provides the smallest contribution to SA’s economy (2.1%) and has the lowest population density, with an average of three people per kilometre squared[583], compared with the highest density of Gauteng with 726 people per km2.

Should-a, could-a

Provinces resulted in a “large drain on central government revenue accompanied by ineffectual provincial government,” summarised Griggs, who went further to say that, “provinces designed by boundary specialists and approved by public referendum are likely to have cost less and been more effective” [584].

Moreover, a province’s role could have been purely administrative, rather than having costly provincial governments[585] [586].

In 2007, Trevor Manuel, the then finance minister, called for the reduction in the number of provinces and assignment of powers and functions, saying that SA lacked adequate skills to staff the “multitude of institutions that we have created”[587].

Manuel’s thoughts were echoed by Zwelinzima Vavi, who in 2012 as the then secretary-general of the Cosatu said, "provinces serve little purpose in the development of South Africa. We see them as a complete waste and a drainage of scarce resources that are needed in order to develop the rural areas, the urban areas where our people are," said Vavi[588].

And in the present-day, editor-in-chief of Business Day and Financial Mail, Peter Bruce – in what he admitted was a sweeping statement – wrote, “[Provinces] have been responsible for more financial waste, more corruption and more patronage and more misery than any other tier of government in post-1994 SA.”[589] [590].

Bruce argued in favour of removing provinces altogether. He noted that no one identified themselves by their respective province, such as calling themselves a “Northern Caper” or an “Mpumalangan”[591].

“The amount of money wasted in creating nine of everything — nine development agencies, nine parliaments with their well-paid members and huge bureaucracies — is just stupefying, as would be the good, the opportunity, that could come from stopping it all,”[592] Bruce observed.

As to the practicalities of abolishing provinces, Bruce noted, “I would not dare to underestimate the complexities involved, but we need to start reimagining ourselves. Things are not going well.”[593]

Politics puzzle

However, it’s not all bad news in having nine provinces. There are political advantages.

Pilot error only

In 2007 (two years before the DA won control of the Western Cape province), James Selfe, the then acting DA leader said, “The argument is a beguilingly simple one: provincial legislatures are expensive and inefficient, and the social services they offer could be better provided—you guessed it—by Pretoria.” [M&G][594]

However – Selfe warned – by arguing that the provinces should be abolished because they were not providing the service the public expected of them was to look at the issue the wrong way round[595]. “Conceptually, it is not the provinces that are at fault; it is the way the ANC is governing them that is the problem. Put crisply: the rot is in the party, not the provinces ...,” he said[596].

Thabo Rapoo, as director of the Centre for Policy Studies, argued in 2009 against the curtailing of provinces on the same basis. Rapoo said that the claim that provincial government structures and legislatures were a waste of taxpayers’ money held no water. “It is the people that are employed that are wasting money.” [597]

Rapoo said leaders who pushed for the scrapping of provinces were claiming they were an obstacle in the implementation of national government policy. “What needs to be addressed is the efficient implementation of policy and elimination of corruption. “Getting rid of provinces would not eliminate corruption.”[598]

Pipe organ or pipe dream?

The M&G reported in 2012 that analysts had pointed out that whether or not South Africa retained its provinces, the country was too big to run from the national capital, and regional administrations would remain necessary[599].

However, turning provinces into purely administrative organs of state could be at the cost of democracy, as it would take away citizen’s democratic rights at “subnational” level, Rapoo said. “If we still believe people need to be given a chance to choose their leaders that are closer to them, then the nine provinces should be retained,” insisted she [Business Day][600].

In that same vain, Stephan Grootes wrote in the Daily Maverick in 2012 that, “it may get lost in the general enthusiasm to get rid of what, on paper, appears to be complete expensive disasters. It's that it's rare that democracy gets better when leaders are taken further away from the people. It seems, generally speaking, that the closer to the people leaders are – and I mean geographically and philosophically, and in a classical way (including in income) – usually, the more democratic and open a space is.”[601]

Meanwhile, besides the public having the right to choose who rules over them, Selfe said a vital point often overlooked by critics of provinces in favour of purely administrative blocs was that office bearers were answerable to the provinces’ elected parliament. “By removing these assemblies, we lessen public oversight of those charged with service delivery.” [602]

So, essentially, what Selfe was saying is that SA needs more democracy not less.

Therefore, Selfe maintained the solution was to strengthen the provinces, not weaken them; and that their effectiveness is determined by the voting public. “The challenge for the voters on the ground is to make the authorities accountable and to insist on the capacity to which, in a functioning democracy, we are entitled,” Selfe said[603].

Recyling

Selfe’s defence of provinces is understandable, considering he is a member of a political opposition.

Griggs said in 1998 that, in having an abundance of nine provinces, it, “offered important minority parties a future base of provincial power”. This was true for the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in KwaZulu-Natal between 1994 and 2004, and it has equally proven true for the DA in the Western Cape from 2009 to present.

As a result, this has allowed the electorate to compare the oppositions’ governance of large tracks of SA land, against that of the ANC at national and provincial level, rather than merely the limited scope of local government.

So, opposition-held provinces can essentially act as national- government-with-training-wheels, helping the opposition prove to the electorate that they have a ticket to ride with the big boys.

In contrast to the arguments for provinces, especially those put forward by the DA, Peter Bruce was asked on Cape Talk whether the removal of provinces allowed the ANC to dilute DA’s powerbase in the Western Cape, to which Bruce replied, “The more power that is devolved to local government, the more that will play to the strengths of the DA. They are quite good managers at a local level and they would probably do very well out of it. I know their thought of losing the Western Cape as a platform might seem painful, but in the long run I suspect they will benefit from it all.”[604]

As for the ANC - despite the party’s intentions at various times to curtail provincial power - many within their ranks have benefited from the “subnational” level’s existence.

The Middle-earth of State has permitted the party to award “hundreds of veterans of the struggle with positions of power and high incomes within provincial governments,”[605] said Griggs in 1998.

Seventeen years later, in 2015, IOL reported that besides the provinces providing an extra layer of government and state positions, provincial patronage networks are often the lifeblood of the ANC’s internal politics[606].

An example of such a provincial patronage network is the ANC power-bloc of the so-called ‘premier league’, comprising of the Free State, North West, and Mpumalanga. The formation of the premier league has paid dividends for Zuma, who enjoys their support in defence of his rule.

2. Here are the expenditure budgets by province for 2015: