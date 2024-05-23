With about a week to polling day, the commentariat seems to have resigned itself to the status quo. In the weeks leading up to our elections, I have been rather disappointed by the media’s cynicism with the official opposition.
LETTER: Skin colour is not the issue
The sky will not fall if South Africans elect a white president
Aubrey Matshiqi’s article, “Weak opposition puts 50% ANC support back on the table” (May 20), refers.
With about a week to polling day, the commentariat seems to have resigned itself to the status quo. In the weeks leading up to our elections, I have been rather disappointed by the media’s cynicism with the official opposition.
Matshiqi and others point to a recent DA advert, but we all know they are motivated by pre-existing biases. It feels arduous to keep saying this: the sky will not fall if South Africans elect a white president!
To Matshiqi and all who need to hear it: white South Africans are not the enemy. The enemies are poverty and unemployment, which have robbed our fellow citizens of dignity. I couldn’t care less about what someone looks like or their ancestry. My fundamental question as a voter is whether they can deliver.
I am proudly voting for the DA in these elections — for jobs, poverty eradication, quality education, safe streets and honest governance. I implore other South Africans to vote on bread and butter issues too, not based on someone’s skin colour — that’s very three decades ago.
Njabulo Sakhile
Soweto
