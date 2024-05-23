Read the latest e-paper

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Skin colour is not the issue

The sky will not fall if South Africans elect a white president

23 May 2024 - 15:24
File photo: PER-ANDERS PETTERSSON/GETTY IMAGES
File photo: PER-ANDERS PETTERSSON/GETTY IMAGES

Aubrey Matshiqi’s article, “Weak opposition puts 50% ANC support back on the table” (May 20), refers.

With about a week to polling day, the commentariat seems to have resigned itself to the status quo. In the weeks leading up to our elections, I have been rather disappointed by the media’s cynicism with the official opposition.

Matshiqi and others point to a recent DA advert, but we all know they are motivated by pre-existing biases. It feels arduous to keep saying this: the sky will not fall if South Africans elect a white president!

To Matshiqi and all who need to hear it: white South Africans are not the enemy. The enemies are poverty and unemployment, which have robbed our fellow citizens of dignity. I couldn’t care less about what someone looks like or their ancestry. My fundamental question as a voter is whether they can deliver.

I am proudly voting for the DA in these elections — for jobs, poverty eradication, quality education, safe streets and honest governance. I implore other South Africans to vote on bread and butter issues too, not based on someone’s skin colour — that’s very three decades ago.

Njabulo Sakhile 
Soweto

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Boosted by Gaza war, Al Jama-ah party open to deal with ANC

Party leader Ganief Hendricks says the ANC has already approached it for support
Politics
1 day ago

Numsa tells members not to vote for ‘antiworker, xenophobic’ parties

If given chance to lead,  DA and ActionSA will take working class back to slavery, general secretary says
National
1 day ago

OBITUARY: James Selfe found common ground where others couldn’t resist conflict

The authenticity of his attachment to liberal ideals explains how the left never provoked in him a shift to the right, and the right never compelled ...
National
1 day ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Campaigning in top gear with less than 10 days to go

In run-up to election, president will on Wednesday release the Operation Vulindlela progress report
Politics
4 days ago
