Read the latest e-paper

E-Editions: Business Day and Financial Mail Online
Read Now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Matshiqi fans fires of division

Aubrey Matshiqi’s opinion piece is just DA bashing when he could be informing his readers

23 May 2024 - 15:24
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS

‘Better the devil you know’ keeps rural voters choosing ANC

Support for the ANC remains strong among older voters in Qunu before the elections on May 29
National
5 hours ago

AI-generated TikTok videos help Mzansi youth separate fact from fiction ahead of elections

SPONSORED | Rogerwilco teams up with Africa Check to fight fake news and help ensure a fairer general election for SA
News & Insights
9 hours ago

JUSTICE MALALA: There’s nothing favourable in this predicted ‘benign’ outcome

If the ANC gets between 45% and 51%, builds a coalition government with smaller parties and remains in charge of economic policy, all South Africa ...
Opinion
1 day ago

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: What we can expect of second Cyril Ramaphosa term

His consensus-building style takes the focus off a grand vision and instead allows SA to speak
Opinion
1 day ago

The opinion piece by Aubrey Matshiqi titled: “Weak opposition puts 50% ANC support back on the table” (May 20) refers.

One thing was patently clear from the beginning. This wasn’t a bona fide opinion piece but a direct attack piece only on the DA under the guise of asking questions. When words like “racist”, “colonial mindset”, “hysterical” and “anti-black” all appear in the same column, all in discussing the DA, it is hard to see a piece such as this as credible.

What Matshiqi could be doing, instead of fanning the fires of divide, is perhaps educating traditional ANC voters looking to leave as to not only the promises made by opposition parties such as the DA, but what they have achieved in government as well. In other words, these promises are not pipe dreams, but fact. But why would he do that when it doesn’t fit his narrative?

The Western Cape outdoes every other province in almost every single metric. The best examples are simply the size of the infrastructure budgets allocated to the poor, or SA’s lowest unemployment rate by a substantial margin. But of course this would not fit the narrative.

To readers of that column, I ask, take words like that with a pinch of salt akin to someone with a sodium allergy. Calling parties racist and trying to divide South Africans should be left for Twitter (X) and its bots. Most of us just want to ensure we have a job, are safe in our homes, and have electricity and proper education for our children.

It's time we stop this DA bashing under this nonsense guise that they are protecting the white elite. Cape Town, Midvaal, Kouga, and Umgeni are all examples of how ridiculous it is.

People like Matshiqi, let’s do better please — our country is literally burning to the ground.

Dorraine Stevens 
Centurion

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Failure to end the illicit cigarette trade has ...
Opinion
2.
GUGU LOURIE: Shoprite takes the battle to Amazon, ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
PETER BRUCE: Draft power bill is a scoundrel’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
DANIEL SILKE: A sea change is coming, no matter ...
Opinion
5.
MARK BARNES: Dropping standards to achieve ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

ANC gains support with election eight days away

National

‘Better the devil you know’ keeps rural voters choosing ANC

National

ANC commits to basic income grant within two years of its new government

National

Bill aims to rein in local government instability

National

Numsa tells members not to vote for ‘antiworker, xenophobic’ parties

National / Labour

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.