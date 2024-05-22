Stringent Cogta bill seeks to strengthen local government
The bill, introduced for public comment, is aimed at making it difficult to remove executive mayors, speakers and chief whips
22 May 2024 - 13:55
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Thembi Nkadimeng has introduced for public comment a stringent bill that seeks to overhaul the country’s local government laws by making it difficult to remove executive mayors, speakers and chief whips.
It also raises the threshold for political parties to be represented in council. ..
