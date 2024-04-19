ANTHONY BUTLER: Politicians tell lies, water is a bit wet and other truths
John Steenhuisen’s damning evidence will unsettle only the few who still say Ramaphosa saintly and the ANC godly
19 April 2024 - 05:00
DA leader John Steenhuisen astonished Western Cape residents this week when he revealed that some politicians tell lies.
So troubled is the leader of the official opposition about his discovery that he has decided to file a complaint with the public protector about the abuse of public resources in the service of such dishonesty...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.