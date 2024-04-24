Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Freedom and responsibility

24 April 2024 - 16:37
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/ZEF ART
Picture: 123RF/ZEF ART

What does freedom mean to South Africans? For the previously disadvantaged it means political rights, participation in the rights and privileges of their country of birth, and that they can lift up their heads and look the world squarely in the eyes as equals.

For the previously advantaged it implies that they must share their previous exclusive privileges with the majority of our citizens, and that they can slowly overcome the feelings of guilt over time so they can also look the world squarely in the eyes.

But it also brings about new responsibilities for all South Africans. The previously disadvantaged must realise that freedom also brings about responsibilities for them; that they must not squander their newfound political power by power grabs, corruption and bad management; and that they must build our country in an inclusive manner, and not like in the previous dispensation.

The previously advantaged must realise that they have a special responsibility to help build the new SA and eradicate the backlogs of the past; and that they need to show a degree of humility in their criticism of the less privileged and backlogs of the past that cannot be rectified overnight.

Despite multiple challenges, we are better off than 30 years ago. We have political plurality and integrated parties where you can find a political home that suits your convictions; we have a diversified economy that allows room to find your niche; and we have excellent inclusive schools and universities where learners can build their dreams together; on the sport field the rainbow nation rightly walks proud; and in the workplace colour is no longer a glass ceiling.

Of course, there are still many challenges, but freedom removed the glass ceiling that was keeping our nation down.

Dawie Jacobs
Pretoria

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Choices have consequences

Voters have the opportunity to improve government
Opinion
1 hour ago

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Rebuilding trust during and after elections

While the ANC calls on the public to have faith in the integrity of the electoral process, other parties erode the Electoral Commission’s credentials
Opinion
13 hours ago

TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Media industry is in a precarious balancing act

The struggle of media transcends corporate interests; it is about the essence of democracy itself
Opinion
1 day ago

TOM EATON: If Ramaphosa is right, an ill-tempered god is our enemy

All of us are vulnerable to our ancient, human penchant for believing almost anything
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
CHRIS GILMOUR: Food division is cooking, but no ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
JOHN DLUDLU: Rattling the ANC’s cage ahead of May ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Band-Aid on bullet wound?
Opinion / Editorials
4.
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Asians embrace change, ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
DUMA GQUBULE: Job creation in Western Cape is ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

JONNY STEINBERG: Devil is in the details in divisive predictions about election

Opinion / Columnists

LETTER: Middle class needs more voting members

Opinion / Letters

WATCH: Focus on SA’s economic landscape ahead of election

Economy

LETTER: Pollsters get it wrong

Opinion / Letters

ANC to appeal after losing MK trademark court case

Politics

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Elections 2024: waiting for the boring but crucial stuff

Opinion / Columnists

WATCH: Focus on the ANC's election campaign

Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.