ANC loses MK trademark court case
The high court in Durban has struck down the ANC’s bid to ban MK party from using the same name as its disbanded military wing
22 April 2024 - 10:25
UPDATED 22 April 2024 - 12:40
The high court in Durban has criticised the ANC’s failure to timeously oppose the registration of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) name and logo prior to the announcement by former president Jacob Zuma that he would support it.
On Monday, the court struck down the governing party’s bid for the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party to stop using the name and logo of its disbanded liberation-era military wing. ..
