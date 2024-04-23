TOM EATON: If Ramaphosa is right, an ill-tempered god is our enemy
All of us are vulnerable to our ancient, human penchant for believing almost anything
23 April 2024 - 05:00
In a curiously underreported incident, it seems President Cyril Ramaphosa has not only spoken directly to a major Middle Eastern god but has been told that this particular god hates SA and wants to see all of us destroyed.
Admittedly, I wasn’t there so don’t know the precise circumstances of the revelation, or when exactly Ramaphosa came down from the mountaintop clutching his two tablets (an iPad and a Panado), but I do know that at the weekend he told a congregation in eThekwini that it was “God’s will that the ANC governs”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.