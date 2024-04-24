LETTER: Choices have consequences

Democracy gives voters the opportunity to improve government, and therefore society, by choosing the best leaders available, and punishing bad behaviour.
But democracy only works when voters take that opportunity. Being a voter means you are an actual adult. You have choices, but those choices have consequences.
When enough of us learn that, things will get better. Until then, they won’t.
Johan Prins
Tom Eaton’s most recent column refers (“If Ramaphosa is right, an ill-tempered god is our enemy”, April 23).
Johan Prins
Via BusinessLIVE
