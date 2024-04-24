Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Choices have consequences

24 April 2024 - 16:30
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Voters queue at Samora Machel, near Cape Town. Picture: GALLO IMAGES /BRENTON GEACH
Voters queue at Samora Machel, near Cape Town. Picture: GALLO IMAGES /BRENTON GEACH

Tom Eaton’s most recent column refers (“If Ramaphosa is right, an ill-tempered god is our enemy”, April 23).

Democracy gives voters the opportunity to improve government, and therefore society, by choosing the best leaders available, and punishing bad behaviour.

But democracy only works when voters take that opportunity. Being a voter means you are an actual adult. You have choices, but those choices have consequences.

When enough of us learn that, things will get better. Until then, they won’t.

Johan Prins
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Pollsters get it wrong

Each new poll sensation is instantly followed by a week or two of breathless media attention
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Middle class needs more voting members

The proportion of the electorate that is black, poor, unemployed and despairing has not changed in a generation
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: ANC in last chance saloon

President has failed counter corruption and renew the party
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: IEC jumps the gun

Dash to top court over Jacob Zuma creates suspicion that Electoral Commission is playing politics
Opinion
1 week ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Elections 2024: waiting for the boring but crucial stuff

No-one is asking any party how it intends to resolve issues in the engine rooms of change
Opinion
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
CHRIS GILMOUR: Food division is cooking, but no ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
JOHN DLUDLU: Rattling the ANC’s cage ahead of May ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Band-Aid on bullet wound?
Opinion / Editorials
4.
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Asians embrace change, ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
DUMA GQUBULE: Job creation in Western Cape is ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

TOM EATON: If Ramaphosa is right, an ill-tempered god is our enemy

Opinion / Columnists

JONNY STEINBERG: Devil is in the details in divisive predictions about election

Opinion / Columnists

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Rebuilding trust during and after elections

Opinion / Columnists

ANTHONY BUTLER: Politicians tell lies, water is a bit wet and other truths

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.