LETTER: CEOs should help out

22 April 2024 - 16:34
Mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass. Picture: REUTERS
The mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, recently made a impassioned plea to the most fortunate to help house the homeless in LA.

The former CEO of Nissan, Carlos Ghosn, fell out of favour in Japan due to his exorbitant salary package by Japanese standards. Obscene salary packages for corporate CEOs are frowned upon in Japan. CEOs are expected to rather use company profits to improve the salaries of employees or plough them back into the company.

An SA CEO was recently reported to have earned more than R80m in the past financial year. Bear in mind that CEOs typically serve in this position for 10 years. It would really be a magnanimous gesture if the CEOs of big companies considered funding the education of talented children of the staff members who clean their offices or make tea for them

In this way the private sector could, decisively and emphatically, contribute towards poverty alleviation among the poorest of the poor. Education accompanied by a skilled workforce is essential for economic growth.

Poverty alleviation depends on the humanity and generosity of the private sector. Government grants may help people who are really desperate but grants will never alleviate poverty in our country.

Jeffrey Mothuloe
Via email

TIIETSO MOTSOENENG: Raising the bar: Santam follows Old Mutual in living wage revolution

Companies’ decision to set minimum wage at R180,000 a year is testament to leadership foresight and ethical stance
Opinion
1 month ago

UniCredit shareholders back CEO Andrea Orcel and his pay rise

Orcel, one of Europe’s best-paid bankers, secures another three-year mandate
Companies
1 week ago

Old Mutual chair Trevor Manuel hails R15,000 minimum pay policy

The group has also introduced an ‘inclusive parental leave policy’
Companies
1 week ago

Windfall for ‘Big Blue’ executives after surge in profit and dividends

Incentives lift group CEO Sim Tshabalala’s total remuneration to R83m
Companies
2 weeks ago
