Mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass. Picture: REUTERS
The mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, recently made a impassioned plea to the most fortunate to help house the homeless in LA.
The former CEO of Nissan, Carlos Ghosn, fell out of favour in Japan due to his exorbitant salary package by Japanese standards. Obscene salary packages for corporate CEOs are frowned upon in Japan. CEOs are expected to rather use company profits to improve the salaries of employees or plough them back into the company.
An SA CEO was recently reported to have earned more than R80m in the past financial year. Bear in mind that CEOs typically serve in this position for 10 years. It would really be a magnanimous gesture if the CEOs of big companies considered funding the education of talented children of the staff members who clean their offices or make tea for them.
In this way the private sector could, decisively and emphatically, contribute towards poverty alleviation among the poorest of the poor. Education accompanied by a skilled workforce is essential for economic growth.
Poverty alleviation depends on the humanity and generosity of the private sector. Government grants may help people who are really desperate but grants will never alleviate poverty in our country.
Jeffrey Mothuloe Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: CEOs should help out
The mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, recently made a impassioned plea to the most fortunate to help house the homeless in LA.
The former CEO of Nissan, Carlos Ghosn, fell out of favour in Japan due to his exorbitant salary package by Japanese standards. Obscene salary packages for corporate CEOs are frowned upon in Japan. CEOs are expected to rather use company profits to improve the salaries of employees or plough them back into the company.
An SA CEO was recently reported to have earned more than R80m in the past financial year. Bear in mind that CEOs typically serve in this position for 10 years. It would really be a magnanimous gesture if the CEOs of big companies considered funding the education of talented children of the staff members who clean their offices or make tea for them.
In this way the private sector could, decisively and emphatically, contribute towards poverty alleviation among the poorest of the poor. Education accompanied by a skilled workforce is essential for economic growth.
Poverty alleviation depends on the humanity and generosity of the private sector. Government grants may help people who are really desperate but grants will never alleviate poverty in our country.
Jeffrey Mothuloe
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
TIIETSO MOTSOENENG: Raising the bar: Santam follows Old Mutual in living wage revolution
UniCredit shareholders back CEO Andrea Orcel and his pay rise
Old Mutual chair Trevor Manuel hails R15,000 minimum pay policy
Windfall for ‘Big Blue’ executives after surge in profit and dividends
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Woolworths defends executives’ pay as remuneration votes fail
GEORGE NEL AND SUZETTE VIVIERS: AGM not enough for shareholders to engage with ...
Gender pay gap disclosure not included in new law
EDITORIAL: Should vice-chancellors be paid more than the president?
KATHARINE CHILD: Business cannot blame Patel for getting involved over ...
KWANELE NGOGELA AND AYABULELA QUZU: Corporate SA must step up to tackle income ...
NATHALIE SCHOOLING: Employee loyalty’s about meaning, not money
Dealing with fraudsters and fakes in the workplace
PARMI NATESAN AND PRIEUR DU PLESSIS: Governance trends for directors in 2024
IMRAAN VALODIA AND ARABO K EWINYU: Company bill’s salary disclosure will force ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.