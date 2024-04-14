Old Mutual chair Trevor Manuel hails move to set minimum pay at R15,000 a month
The group has also introduced an ‘inclusive parental leave policy’
14 April 2024 - 18:14
Old Mutual chair Trevor Manuel has hailed the move by the group to set its minimum wage at R180,000 a year as one of the highlights of its 2023 financial year, adding the move was transformative for the financial services sector.
“Our employees continued to navigate the dynamic macro environment adeptly, including embracing the new ways of working. The board ensured employees received holistic support, while the business, with our backing, invested in attracting and retaining critical skills and nurturing a high-performance culture,” Manuel said in the financial services group’s annual report...
