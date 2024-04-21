LETTER: Competition body acts like union lawyer

Mergers & acquisitions (M&A) are a natural way for markets to correct inefficiencies. Instead of the Competition Commission concerning itself with reducing monopolistic behaviour (our state-owned enterprises are a classic case), it behaves like a labour union lawyer.
I suppose this is natural due to trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel’s union background, but we really need a proactive department, not another mega-union.
I’m glad the apex court got this one right.
Ian Ferguson Via BusinessLIVE
There comes a point when the state interfering in the natural market flow can only be damaging ("Constitutional Court sets M&A precedent in landmark Coke bottler case," April 18).
