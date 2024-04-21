Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Competition body acts like union lawyer

Mergers & acquisitions are a natural way for markets to correct inefficiencies

21 April 2024 - 17:30
Picture: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA
There comes a point when the state interfering in the natural market flow can only be damaging (“Constitutional Court sets M&A precedent in landmark Coke bottler case,” April 18).

Mergers & acquisitions (M&A) are a natural way for markets to correct inefficiencies. Instead of the Competition Commission concerning itself with reducing monopolistic behaviour (our state-owned enterprises are a classic case), it behaves like a labour union lawyer.

I suppose this is natural due to trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel’s union background, but we really need a proactive department, not another mega-union.

I’m glad the apex court got this one right.

Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE

ANDILE NTINGI: SA desperately needs to get its act together

To be the land of milk and honey requires plenty of cows and beehives and SA is lacking in both right now
Opinion
1 week ago

PETER BRUCE: Success is impossible when there’s only one route

SA’s industrial policy needs to focus on the middle ground, instead of merely co-opting the big guys
Opinion
2 weeks ago

MICHAEL AVERY: Patel-enomics: dirigiste nightmare for business

The uncertainty with regulatory approval stymies mergers and deters foreign investors
Opinion
3 weeks ago

LETTER: Master plans drive up costs

Subsidies will protect bigger players but new entrants will be crippled
Opinion
1 month ago
