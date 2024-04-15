eMedia granted interim relief in MultiChoice case over sports rights
15 April 2024 - 19:33
Competition authorities have granted eMedia interim relief in its ongoing fight against pay TV giant MultiChoice, which the e.tv owner accuses of anticompetitive behaviour, specifically alleging that the DStv operator uses its dominant position to dictate restrictive sublicensing agreements with the SABC.
On Monday, the Competition Tribunal, which has the final say on competition matters in SA, said it had granted eMedia interim relief for a period of six months, pending the final determination of its complaint to the Competition Commission, whichever occurred first...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.