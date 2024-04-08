ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy Paul Mashatile greet the ANC supporters at the party’s112th birthday celebrations in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, January 13 2024. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi
TK Pooe’s article refers (“Frozen in ‘ANC gaze’ amid opposition parties’ shortcomings”, April 8).
Theoretically, different political parties stand for different policies, and it is the different policies that appeal to and attract different types of voter.
Self-interest and one’s situation has a bearing on the party a voter supports; if you have property, property rights are of value to you; if you are unemployed, job creation schemes are appealing; if you are destitute, grants are not a cost but life saving.
Misinformation coupled with a lack of understanding is fertile ground for populist policies, whether regarding increasing state spending on welfare or policies to exclude foreign workers.
The DA (and its policies) are what the employed, educated, landed middle class want. That the ranks of the employed, educated, landed middle class has not grown as fast as the electorate is the best explanation for why the DA is not growing.
The EFF and MK populist policy proposals will find a market among the destitute, disgruntled and disillusioned, though the 29-million who are getting a grant each month (and those in public service) may see the ANC as best bet to keep the taps open.
Greg Becker Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Policies and voters
Different policies appeal to different types of voter
