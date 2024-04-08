Business Day TV speaks to the founder of Herenya Capital, Petri Redelinghuys
Mutually hating tribes had been tied together by colonisers many generations earlier in Rwanda
Watchdog puts pressure on technology groups in bid to level playing field for SA businesses and organisations
The DA leader led the party’s election manifesto launch in Paarl at the weekend
Standard Bank has been appointed to express a view on the fairness and reasonableness of the terms of the offer
Investment bank helps to pour in billions of rand and expects to see more deals on the table
Defined terms and expiry dates can minimise legal and financial complexities when partnerships endnd
The leaders of the US and Japan are expected to discuss the pact in Washington on Wednesday
Most of the world’s top players to compete for the first time since the British Open last July
The operation and all assets were acquired by Isipho Capital
Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Monday’s market movers.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
