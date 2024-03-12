The admission of independent candidates is the sop all incumbent parties have throw to Cerberus, the hound of Hades. It will achieve nothing. All incumbent parties profit from our pretend democracy.
Every few years a diminishing percentage of our population goes through a meaningless charade of queues and crosses. Faceless “others” then decide who and what they have voted for, and who will ostensibly speak for them.
No recourse or consequence, and zero accountability for the elected. Until we have real democracy where constituencies elect fully empowered representatives, the government will never fear the people, and SA will never achieve the freedom intended in our constitution.
Stuart Meyer Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: SA democracy is just a pretence
Population votes in the elections and then faceless ‘others’ decide who and what they have voted for
Ghaleb Cachalia’s column refers (“Little to recommend the candidates in the 2024 election”, March 11).
The admission of independent candidates is the sop all incumbent parties have throw to Cerberus, the hound of Hades. It will achieve nothing. All incumbent parties profit from our pretend democracy.
Every few years a diminishing percentage of our population goes through a meaningless charade of queues and crosses. Faceless “others” then decide who and what they have voted for, and who will ostensibly speak for them.
No recourse or consequence, and zero accountability for the elected. Until we have real democracy where constituencies elect fully empowered representatives, the government will never fear the people, and SA will never achieve the freedom intended in our constitution.
Stuart Meyer
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.