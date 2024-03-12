A major weakness of even strong electoral systems is the deliberate strategy by Russia to destabilise democracy everywhere. This includes disinformation, abuse of social media, the funding of political rogues (including Jacob Zuma in SA), the deliberate creation of mass migrations, the increasing presence on the continent of Wagner (now called the Africa Corps), poisonings and assassinations.
In Russia’s armoury there are no bounds. Vladimir Putin appears to be untouchable. I believe the time has come for all democracies to develop joint laws and systems to identify and expose this outrage. Putin declared war on the West years ago. We should not be complacent.
Richard Bryant Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Beware Russian subversion
Putin’s destabilisation of democracy everywhere includes disinformation, abuse of social media, funding of political rogues and assassinations
Jonny Steinberg’s most recent column refers (“SA’s electoral system enables the crazies to bloom”, March 8).
Richard Bryant
