LETTER: Pull the other one, Mr Avery
The ANC is to blame for the JSE’s poor performance, not China as columnist asserts
Michael Avery is in danger of becoming known as the Neville Chamberlain of SA economic journalism (“Reform momentum is gathering steam”, March 4).
If “a large chunk of the JSE’s underperformance is down to the malaise in China”, why is the JSE the worst-performing stock market among emerging markets? Surely other countries have been even more exposed to the “malaise from China”?
Grow up; it is the ANC, finish and klaar.
Paul Kearney
Via BusinessLIVE
MICHAEL AVERY: Reform momentum is gathering steam
MICHAEL AVERY: Reform momentum is gathering steam
