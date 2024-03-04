BADGER
MICHAEL AVERY: Reform momentum is gathering steam
Transnet appointments, Sasol-TFR partnership and steadier operations at Durban port offer hope
04 March 2024 - 05:00
The JSE is now the worst-performing stock market among emerging markets this year, with the MSCI SA down 12.1%, followed by resource-rich Chile, down 9.5%. On the other end of the spectrum Turkey is leading the charge with a year-to-date gain of 13.1%.
While markets are dynamic and it is rather simplistic to foghorn that this is all down to the ANC’s mismanagement of the economy — as investment strategist Magnus Heystek did on X — there is some truth to it. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.