American friends spend time in Cape Town each year for medical procedures. Canadians likewise. Having had one myself recently, my mother, a retired GP in the UK, was amazed. “The process would have taken at least six months, with luck, in the UK,” she said, “and for you it was two weeks? That’s unheard of, especially now that the British NHS is collapsing.”
SA private medical care is a jewel. So our National Assembly has passed the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, which now only needs the rubber stamps of the National Council of Provinces and the president before becoming law.
As medical aids will not be allowed to provide cover for medical care already covered by the NHI, the passage of this bill signals the beginning of the end for the private healthcare system.
Instead of marketing it overseas, by promoting medical vacations, which would ultimately increase tax revenues and employment, uplift the disintegrating state medical system, our government, enslaved by a failed ideology, only identifies successful economic sectors to destroy them.
James Cunningham Camps Bay
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: NHI threat to SA’s world-class medical system
Kabelo Khumalo’s article, SA’s private healthcare system luring expats back, says Discovery CEO (November 8), doesn’t do the healthcare system justice. Even Adrian Gore’s comment at PSG’s Think Big seminar that “the standard of our private healthcare system is remarkable” is understated. It’s simply the best in the world.
American friends spend time in Cape Town each year for medical procedures. Canadians likewise. Having had one myself recently, my mother, a retired GP in the UK, was amazed. “The process would have taken at least six months, with luck, in the UK,” she said, “and for you it was two weeks? That’s unheard of, especially now that the British NHS is collapsing.”
SA private medical care is a jewel. So our National Assembly has passed the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, which now only needs the rubber stamps of the National Council of Provinces and the president before becoming law.
As medical aids will not be allowed to provide cover for medical care already covered by the NHI, the passage of this bill signals the beginning of the end for the private healthcare system.
Instead of marketing it overseas, by promoting medical vacations, which would ultimately increase tax revenues and employment, uplift the disintegrating state medical system, our government, enslaved by a failed ideology, only identifies successful economic sectors to destroy them.
James Cunningham
Camps Bay
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
SA’s private healthcare system luring expats back, says Discovery CEO
PODCAST | Accessing healthcare in a tough SA economy
Auditor-general says failing to rein in medico-legal claims poses risk to NHI
Discovery lists NHI as second-biggest risk facing it
NHI and national debt pose risk to SA balance sheet, says Ashburton
LETTER: An unhealthy health minister
Business says no country excludes private sector from healthcare funding
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Auditor-general says failing to rein in medico-legal claims poses risk to NHI
KHAYA SITHOLE: The most urgent issues will only be considered after the ...
LETTER: Discovery has a choice
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.