Companies / Health

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Accessing healthcare in a tough SA economy

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Deon Kotze, chief product officer at Discovery Health

10 November 2023 - 17:00
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Economic considerations around healthcare access and affordability are the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Deon Kotze, chief product officer at Discovery Health. 

Discovery Health Medical Scheme recently announced an average contribution increase of 7.5% across all benefit plans for next year. 

Kotze, an actuary, explains the rationale behind pricing for medical schemes and the factors considered to effect such changes.

Join the discussion: 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

He outlines current economic trends with respect to healthcare. He also talks about the impact that the economy has on consumer behaviour and health decisions.

He explains the difference between healthcare access and affordability. 

The discussion reflects on the affordability of healthcare in SA; the impact of an economic downturn on healthcare decision making; and healthcare consumption trends. 

Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production. 

