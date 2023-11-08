Auditor-general says failing to rein in medico-legal claims poses risk to NHI
Most cases due to staff negligence, some conceded and settled out of court thanks to lack of records
08 November 2023 - 18:38
The office of the auditor-general has warned parliament that the government’s continued failure to rein in medical negligence claims poses a threat to its plans for National Health Insurance (NHI).
While the scale of the payouts for medical negligence is a fraction of the amount claimed against the state, it nevertheless has a profound effect on the ability of provincial health departments to provide services, as the funds are not budgeted for and reduce money available for medicines, equipment and other crucial supplies...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.