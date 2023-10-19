It’s the ANC that has created this toxic ecosystem within the economy generally and state-owned entities (SOEs) specifically. Cadre deployment and the plethora of legislation governing business organisations are more reminiscent of the Soviet Union in the 1950s than a small, modern, open economy such as ours.
The ANC’s constant promotion of black nationalism has forced minorities and skills out of public enterprises, with no due consideration for the economic consequences. ANC members benefiting from cadre deployment have certain abilities, but business acumen and skills are not among them. Many have union backgrounds, and we all know what that means.
Unsurprisingly, over time management oversight, ability and accountability have disappeared in the SOEs and most municipalities, and been replaced with expertise at fraud and corruption.
This ecosystem will never improve while cadre deployment and racist legislation are the cornerstones of government economic policy.
Ian Ferguson
LETTER: Toxic cadre ecosystem of ANC repels skills
Governing party’s deployees only show expertise in fraud at state-owned entities
