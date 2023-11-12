Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Chicken farmers need higher tariffs

12 November 2023 - 17:51
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Local poultry companies are taking a huge hammering through no fault of their own. Many of them are now deep in the red.

I spent more than 10 years as CEO of the Meat Importers Association fighting against proposed poultry import tariff increases, as I believed that they were patently unfair and unnecessary, and resulting price increases would negatively affect consumer pockets.

The situation on the ground has changed materially since then, with the locals now fighting battles on all fronts — high feed costs, load-shedding, water shortages and then a killer outbreak of avian influenza.

They now desperately need government support. After all, with importers, they signed a Poultry Master Plan with government, with one of its main pillars being the growth of domestic market share. To this end they invested millions in ramping up their production facilities. So, one way or another, the industry must be returned to profitability, on the back of increased market share.

If that means placing limits on imports in the form of quotas, then so be it. Local poultry is an essential part of the food chain and as such must retain its dominant role in feeding affordable protein to South Africans.

D Wolpert
Sydney, Australia

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Chicken shortages unlikely but farmers in financial distress

The industry has incurred losses of R4.8bn from culls and does not receive state support
National
1 week ago

Cocaine worth R80m found stuffed in frozen chickens

More than 220kg of crack cocaine discovered in poultry imports from Brazil in Durban bust
National
2 weeks ago

Bird flu in SA: an expert explains what’s behind the outbreak and what can be done about it

Two different strains are causing outbreaks in SA - A(H5N1) and influenza A(H7N6)
National
3 weeks ago

Astral Foods confirms it will report its first loss in upcoming results

The poultry group expects its headline earnings per share to fall 145%-155%
Companies
1 week ago

Patel calls for urgent probe into temporary tax rebate on chicken imports

Local poultry industry 'spitting blood' over proposal after heavy losses due to bird flu and load-shedding
National
1 month ago

Chicken industry wants anti dumping tariffs as suspension lapses

The local produces hope for more protection as the industry battles load- shedding
National
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
MAROPENE RAMOKGOPA: Building better government ...
Opinion
2.
JONNY STEINBERG: SA needs two major parties to go ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
STEVEN KUO: SA lacks knowledge of Asia and its ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CHRIS THURMAN: Neglected provinces must join the ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LETTER: NHI threat to SA’s world-class medical ...
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

Itac mulls temporary hold on chicken import duties

Business

Clucking hell is the poultry sector stuffed?

Special Reports

FRANCOIS BAIRD: Don’t take the worst decision on chicken imports, Minister Patel

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.