LETTER: Chicken farmers need higher tariffs

Local poultry companies are taking a huge hammering through no fault of their own. Many of them are now deep in the red.
I spent more than 10 years as CEO of the Meat Importers Association fighting against proposed poultry import tariff increases, as I believed that they were patently unfair and unnecessary, and resulting price increases would negatively affect consumer pockets.
The situation on the ground has changed materially since then, with the locals now fighting battles on all fronts — high feed costs, load-shedding, water shortages and then a killer outbreak of avian influenza.
They now desperately need government support. After all, with importers, they signed a Poultry Master Plan with government, with one of its main pillars being the growth of domestic market share. To this end they invested millions in ramping up their production facilities. So, one way or another, the industry must be returned to profitability, on the back of increased market share.
If that means placing limits on imports in the form of quotas, then so be it. Local poultry is an essential part of the food chain and as such must retain its dominant role in feeding affordable protein to South Africans.
D Wolpert Sydney, Australia
