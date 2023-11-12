LETTER: Change the constitution for progress and stability in SA

Change is never easy because it implies many adjustments as we venture into the unknown, with its challenges and many unknown problems.
When the ANC came into power more than 29 years ago, many changes were necessary for many reasons, but now it is time to pause and evaluate what has worked and what has brought irreparable damage to the country. This is a necessary step, which will make it easier to accept the need to make necessary amendments to the constitution.
One major problem is how citizens have been denied the opportunity to choose a president for the country. What kind of democracy does that?
The country, for whatever reason, was divided into nine provinces with many municipalities. We can assume one of the reasons was to create employment for those who were returning from exile, and perhaps another reason was to make local administration easier, thus improving service delivery.
The result has been eight dysfunctional provinces with alarming levels of corruption and no service delivery. So, the duplication of services has also resulted in many individuals looting the many provinces, while fewer provinces could work better. Even corruption would be better controlled if we had fewer people employed in those provinces.
Cadre deployment has been identified as the single most damaging factor that has brought SA to its knees.
It is crucial to have a national dialogue regarding the necessity of amending the constitution. Postponing such a dialogue is not advisable. Whether or not the elections result in an overwhelming majority for one party, our future should be guided by a more realistic and functional constitution. So we need to have such a conversation sooner rather than later.
Even if we end up with President Julius Malema, he would have to be guided by the constitution that will ensure there is progress and stability in the country and no disruptive government, because rules which involved the participation of all of us will have to be respected.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
