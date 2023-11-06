LETTER: Change does not come through genocide

South Africans’ support of Palestinians does not mean they have anti-Semitic tendencies (“SA joins the ‘axis of evil’,” November 2). To support Palestinians in their just quest to get their land back does not mean support for Hamas.

When we and other sane people in this world speak out against the atrocities of Hamas we are also entitled to speak out against the even worse atrocities, maybe even genocide, that Israel is committing now.

I am against the Israel that I see today bombing Gaza and killing thousands of children. That does not make me anti-Semitic. It makes me anti-Israel.

There is nothing wrong in Israel declaring war against Hamas, but then it should destroy Hamas, not innocent civilians. The absolute fury and hatred unleashed by the Israeli Defense Force during the past few weeks is no different to what Hamas did.

Its killing ratio far exceeds that of Hamas, so why not allow humanitarian aid in and call a ceasefire? Does Israel actually want peace? By killing all of these children and women, they have created breeding ground for thousands more Hamas fighters.

If I lived in Gaza and my house was indiscriminately bombed and my children killed, I too would take up arms against Israel. South Africans realised that we could not fight one another like Israel and Palestine have been doing for decades, and we sat around a table and decided on peace.

Yes, there were unintended consequences, such as cadre deployment, crime and corruption. But surely that is better than being in a continuous war with no end in sight?

Next year South Africans will hopefully end their lethargic response to what is happening in our country, get out of bed and vote the ANC out. If that happens we will rise again, and we will have accomplished it without killing civilian women and children.

Ockert Fourie

Durbanville

