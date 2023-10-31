I’m all for “investment in human and social capital”, as long as it is not administrated by a venal, incompetent regime and actually does what it says on the tin. I question why that aspect is not addressed in her article.
LETTER: Hold marginalised masses to account
Investment in human capital is good, provided it is not administered by the corrupt
Neva Makgetla’s most recent column refers (“The looming budget crisis is not due to greater spending on the poor”, October 31).
I’m all for “investment in human and social capital”, as long as it is not administrated by a venal, incompetent regime and actually does what it says on the tin. I question why that aspect is not addressed in her article.
SA has one of the world’s highest spends on education, with some of the poorest outcomes. Where is the National Student Financial Aid Scheme report with detailed statistics on courses studied, postgrad employment, pass rates and repeat students? How much do 160,000 ghost students cost the fiscus each year?
Billions are wasted by municipalities on consultants to do basic accounting and other jobs, simply because their administrators are functionally illiterate and corrupt. Transnet just asked the Treasury for a R100bn “capital injection”. Everyone knows it finds itself in this position due to corruption and incompetence.
It’s all well and good to blame shadowy economic interests, who as far as I know actually pay the bulk of tax. But how about holding the marginalised masses to account for either being apathetic or part of the ANC regime’s patronage pyramid?
They are the main cause of SA’s malaise. And they are the only ones who can solve it by removing the ANC regime from power — permanently.
Marc Lyon
Via BusinessLIVE
