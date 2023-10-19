International relations minister Naledi Pandor making contact with Hamas isn’t inappropriate.
The genocide of Palestinians and reprehensible murder of civilians in any part of greater Palestine, including Israel, is horrific and intolerable, but at some point everyone is going to have to talk — at the very least about setting up reliably safe refuge points for Palestinian civilians held in the prison camp of Gaza.
If SA can help that process, we must be able to contact anyone and everyone. It is worthwhile recalling that Pandor’s father was once listed as a “terrorist”, as was Nelson Mandela, because they belonged to the ANC and endorsed armed struggle as the last resort of an oppressed people against the apartheid state.
Ruth Lesser
Northlands
LETTER: We need a broad dialogue on Israel-Gaza conflict
If SA can help bring peace to the Middle East it must be able to talk to all parties involved
