LETTER: Israel is acting just like its foes

The country has failed to show it is different from those it opposes

17 October 2023 - 15:16
Smoke rises following Israeli strikes in Gaza. Picture: MOHAMMED SALEM
The Israelis are as mad as hell. Unfortunately, they are as mad with themselves as they are with Hamas.

The enemy broke into their castle when they were asleep and killed a lot of people. Now they are charging out, daggers drawn, shouting for vengeance and determined to take out anything that moves.

As a modern democracy Israel had a chance to show the world it’s different to the barbarians it stands against. It has so far failed, and behaves just like its foes.

After the bodies are buried, a few years from now, it will have to face the children it didn’t kill. History will very likely repeat itself.

Bernard Benson
Parklands

