Opinion / Letters

LETTER: It is ANC or jobs

Growing employment depends on the right business environment for growth, which is impossible under the party

11 October 2023 - 16:36
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
People queue to apply for unemployment insurance fund benefits. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/NARDUS ENGELBRECHT
People queue to apply for unemployment insurance fund benefits. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/NARDUS ENGELBRECHT

John Dludlu’s most recent column refers (“More creative thinking is needed to defuse youth unemployment bomb”, October 11).

ANC ideology and tribalism (all the racist legislation that has been passed) prevents minorities from contributing fully in the economy. And worse, cadre deployment has destroyed the infrastructure necessary for a growing economy.

White skills, international connections and capital are not seen as a resource for the country to exploit, but rather to be suppressed.

Growing employment depends on the right business environment for growth, which is not possible under the ANC. Our problems are political, and poor policies are why our economy (and hence employment) is in decline.

Either you increase your ability to find employment, or you vote for the ANC — you cannot do both.

Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

JOHN DLUDLU: More creative thinking is needed to defuse youth unemployment bomb

It may also be time to start thinking the unthinkable: reintroducing conscription
Opinion
15 hours ago

WATCH: Uncovering an ‘untested’ R5bn UIF deal

Business Day TV speaks to Kabelo Sikiti, an investigative journalist at the Sunday Times
National
1 day ago

JOHAN STEYN: ‘We are offline’: SA government and the second industrial revolution

While failing to tackle fourth industrial revolution the government needs to implement reliable 2IR solutions
Opinion
15 hours ago

JOHN DLUDLU: More creative thinking is needed to defuse youth unemployment bomb

It may also be time to start thinking the unthinkable: reintroducing conscription
Opinion
15 hours ago

WATCH: Uncovering an ‘untested’ R5bn UIF deal

Business Day TV speaks to Kabelo Sikiti, an investigative journalist at the Sunday Times
National
1 day ago

JOHAN STEYN: ‘We are offline’: SA government and the second industrial revolution

While failing to tackle fourth industrial revolution the government needs to implement reliable 2IR solutions
Opinion
15 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
RONNY LEVITAN: Let’s ditch tainted ‘outsourcing’ ...
Opinion
2.
LETTER: ANC against fails test of humanity in not ...
Opinion / Letters
3.
LETTER: Israel’s oppression is the root of ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
LETTER: It is ANC or jobs
Opinion / Letters
5.
LETTER: Settlers make two-state solution ...
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

LETTER: Sanctions against ANC can create jobs

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Western Cape’s jobs strategy pays off

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Merit, not cadres, create jobs

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.