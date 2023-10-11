ANC ideology and tribalism (all the racist legislation that has been passed) prevents minorities from contributing fully in the economy. And worse, cadre deployment has destroyed the infrastructure necessary for a growing economy.
White skills, international connections and capital are not seen as a resource for the country to exploit, but rather to be suppressed.
Growing employment depends on the right business environment for growth, which is not possible under the ANC. Our problems are political, and poor policies are why our economy (and hence employment) is in decline.
Either you increase your ability to find employment, or you vote for the ANC — you cannot do both.
Ian Ferguson Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: It is ANC or jobs
Growing employment depends on the right business environment for growth, which is impossible under the party
John Dludlu’s most recent column refers (“More creative thinking is needed to defuse youth unemployment bomb”, October 11).
ANC ideology and tribalism (all the racist legislation that has been passed) prevents minorities from contributing fully in the economy. And worse, cadre deployment has destroyed the infrastructure necessary for a growing economy.
White skills, international connections and capital are not seen as a resource for the country to exploit, but rather to be suppressed.
Growing employment depends on the right business environment for growth, which is not possible under the ANC. Our problems are political, and poor policies are why our economy (and hence employment) is in decline.
Either you increase your ability to find employment, or you vote for the ANC — you cannot do both.
Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
JOHN DLUDLU: More creative thinking is needed to defuse youth unemployment bomb
WATCH: Uncovering an ‘untested’ R5bn UIF deal
JOHAN STEYN: ‘We are offline’: SA government and the second industrial revolution
JOHN DLUDLU: More creative thinking is needed to defuse youth unemployment bomb
WATCH: Uncovering an ‘untested’ R5bn UIF deal
JOHAN STEYN: ‘We are offline’: SA government and the second industrial revolution
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
LETTER: Sanctions against ANC can create jobs
LETTER: Western Cape’s jobs strategy pays off
LETTER: Merit, not cadres, create jobs
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.