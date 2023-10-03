During apartheid the vast majority of citizens did not agree with the policy, yet SA was sanctioned anyway, to the detriment of that majority.
LETTER: Sanctions against ANC can create jobs
The party’s leaders have no ears to hear, so must be hurt in their pockets
Stuart Theobald’s Monday column refers (“US-SA relations in focus as Agoa decision nears”, October 2).
During apartheid the vast majority of citizens did not agree with the policy, yet SA was sanctioned anyway, to the detriment of that majority.
The international community should do the same again. ANC leaders have no ears, so you need to hurt them in the pocket until they listen, or at least until after elections.
Sometimes sanctions can be a good thing — you are forced to manufacture your own products, and in SA that would certainly increase manufacturing and the number of jobs.
Janice Hellyer
Via BusinessLIVE
