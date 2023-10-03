Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Sanctions against ANC can create jobs

The party’s leaders have no ears to hear, so must be hurt in their pockets

03 October 2023 - 14:16
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/INKDROP
Picture: 123RF/INKDROP

Stuart Theobald’s Monday column refers (“US-SA relations in focus as Agoa decision nears”, October 2). 

During apartheid the vast majority of citizens did not agree with the policy, yet SA was sanctioned anyway, to the detriment of that majority.

The international community should do the same again. ANC leaders have no ears, so you need to hurt them in the pocket until they listen, or at least until after elections.

Sometimes sanctions can be a good thing — you are forced to manufacture your own products, and in SA that would certainly increase manufacturing and the number of jobs.

Janice Hellyer
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

STUART THEOBALD: US-SA relations in focus as Agoa decision nears

Committee is torn between wanting to support the country’s private sector and economy, but wanting to punish the ANC
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
LETTER: The NDP: read it and weep
Opinion / Letters
2.
LETTER: Deficit spending anything but austerity
Opinion
3.
LETTER: ANC won’t change its spots
Opinion / Letters
4.
LETTER: Slow SA courts trump unprecedented US
Opinion / Letters
5.
LETTER: Law enforcement is needed for Joburg’s ...
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

STUART THEOBALD: US-SA relations in focus as Agoa decision nears

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.