Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Food riots are looming

We waste and steal billions every year while people starve

19 June 2023 - 16:10
Picture: ALAISTER RUSSEL
Picture: ALAISTER RUSSEL

It’s well known that SA’s food prices have been rising at twice the inflation rate. This, in a country with an expanded unemployment rate of not far off 50% and a youth unemployment rate above 70%, is a slow motion train crash.

Food riots and looting stare us in the face. We simply have to reduce food costs. We waste and steal billions every year while our people starve. Our leaders destroy everything they touch. Now we sit on the precipice.

The chicken industry is the one that truly scares me. Chicken is the food product with the highest nutritional protein content. The average South African consumes more than 40kg of chicken a year.

Yet the industry is in a state of chaos, totally attributable to the government. Local poultry quality is excellent, but the industry is going nowhere. The government’s promises of higher import tariffs have been put on ice. Even if they are implemented today they will only cause prices to rise, regardless of the merits of dumping claims.

SA needs to steal and waste less, remove VAT from chicken and grant subsidies to local poultry to alleviate unfair and unreasonable burdens placed on it by constant power blackouts, disastrous water management, a huge breakdown of essential infrastructure, loss of harbour efficiency and the destruction of a previously functional rail system.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to predict where we are headed.

David Wolpert
Sydney, Australia

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​ 

UK delays ban on buy-one-get-one-free deals on unhealthy food

The Obesity Health Alliance in the country says the latest delay will widen health inequalities
World
4 hours ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Inflation expected to have slowed slightly in May

Double digit administered prices and a weak bias exchange rate threaten to worsen inflation
Economy
23 hours ago

African Bank targets underserved SMEs to grow revenue streams

Entrepreneurs and small businesses are under-serviced and under-served, says CEO Kennedy Bungane
Business
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
ALEXANDER PARKER: Poland diploshambles a ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
GAVIN RICH: Currie Cup final is not about ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: NHI is a cynical fantasy
Opinion / Editorials
4.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Foreign policy joins the ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Uncle Sam’s ‘dialogue of the ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

UK delays ban on buy-one-get-one-free deals on unhealthy food

World / Europe

Spar ‘extends olive branch’ to franchisee, but some fruit remains bitter

Business

African Bank targets underserved SMEs to grow revenue streams

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.