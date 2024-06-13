Nadal to skip Wimbledon to prepare for Olympics

Spain's Rafael Nadal waves to the crowd as he leaves the court after losing his first round match against Germany's Alexander Zverev at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 27 2024. Picture: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN
London — Rafa Nadal will skip Wimbledon in July to prepare for the Olympic Games in Paris which will be played on the clay courts at Roland Garros, the Spaniard says.
Nadal, a record 14-times winner of the French Open, has been far from his best after returning from injuries and exited the tournament at Roland Garros in the first round this year, losing in straight sets to eventual runner-up Alexander Zverev.
The 38-year-old missed almost all of 2023 with a hip problem and his comeback earlier this year was stalled by a muscle tear, before niggles affected his preparation for the clay court event.
“During my post-match press conference at Roland Garros I was asked about my summer calendar and since then I have been practising on clay. It was announced on Wednesday that I will play at the summer Olympics in Paris, my last Olympics,” Nadal said.
“With this goal, we believe that the best for my body is not to change surface and keep playing on clay until then. It’s for this reason that I will miss playing at the championships this year at Wimbledon.
“I am saddened not to be able to live this year the great atmosphere of that amazing event that will always be in my heart, and be with all the British fans that always gave me great support. I will miss you all.”
A twice-champion at Wimbledon, Nadal said he would continue his preparations for the Olympics by playing in the ATP 250 clay court event in Bastad, Sweden that will be played from July 15.
The Paris Olympics run from July 26-Aug. 11.
• Wimbledon will have a record £50m prize money pot this year with singles champions taking home £2.7m, the All England Lawn Tennis Club says.
The total prize money is 11.9%, or £5.3m, more than offered at 2023’s tournament. First-round singles losers will each get £60,000.
The grass court Grand Slam runs from July 1-14.
Reuters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.