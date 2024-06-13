Sport / Cricket

England coach hopes Hazlewood was joking about Scotland game

The seamer said Australia might look to secure a narrow victory that would cause Mott's side to be knocked out of the T20 World Cup

13 June 2024 - 16:08
by Amlan Chakraborty
England coach Matthew Mott. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/GARETH COPLEY
England coach Matthew Mott. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/GARETH COPLEY

New Delhi — England coach Matthew Mott said he hoped Josh Hazlewood’s comments that Australia might look to secure only a narrow victory over Scotland that would see England knocked out of the T20 World Cup were tongue in cheek.

England’s Group B opener against Scotland was washed out and after losing to Australia the defending champions must win their remaining two matches to go level on points with the Scots, who have a significantly superior net run rate.

While Australia are overwhelming favourites in their final group match on Saturday, Hazlewood said they would welcome a narrow win that would end England’s title defence.

“I am very much hoping it was an offhand remark by a really good bloke who is having fun,” Australian Mott told BBC Sport.

“Knowing Josh, he has got a pretty dry sense of humour.

“I am hoping it was very much tongue in cheek.”

Talking to reporters after Australia secured one of the group’s two spots in the Super Eight stage, Hazlewood said they would be happy to eliminate England in the group phase to avoid meeting them later in the tournament.

Asked how Australia could do that in the match against Scotland, Hazlewood said, “Not too sure really, whether you get close and just knock it around and drag it out.”

While Hazlewood’s captain, Mitchell Marsh, would be at risk of a two-match suspension and a fine if they were found guilty of manipulating the score, former Australia Test skipper Tim Paine backed the idea.

“I’m dead serious. You don’t have to lose the game, just let Scotland get close enough,” he said on SEN Radio.

“... if you can knock out one of the most highly fancied teams in the tournament and do it in a way that’s not too bad, or you’re not going to be losing a game, then I’m all for it.”

Reuters

Calm climes of the Caribbean provide hope for SA batters

The Proteas top order batters don’t need a hug, just a calm sea and a flat pitch to soothe their souls and make them forget about New York.
Sport
1 day ago

Proteas batters happy to see New York in rear-view mirror

Egos and statistics of top-order batters will have taken a hit, but Caribbean surfaces should be better
Sport
2 days ago

SA get lucky as Maharaj defends 11

Keshav Maharaj secures win with mix of skill, good luck and magnificent work by Aiden Markram
Sport
2 days ago

NEIL MANTHORP: Compelling action keeps flush Indian expats riveted at T20 World Cup

Some among the about 4.5-million American citizens with Asian heritage fork out up to $10,000 for an elite ticket
Opinion
2 days ago

India’s ‘genius Bumrah’ derails Pakistan at T20 World Cup

The player of the match is the go-to man when his batsmen flounder, like they did against their archrivals
Sport
3 days ago
