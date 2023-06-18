Meanwhile, the European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates by another 25 basis points
The new generation must be equipped with relevant skills to free them from a life of dependency on the state
eThekwini Municipality ordered to fulfil its obligation and pay road construction company CMC for a contract dating back to 2015
President to host a joint working visit by prime ministers of the Netherlands and Denmark
The company and the revenue service lock horns again in dispute over capital gains tax
Double digit administered prices and a weak bias exchange rate threaten to worsen inflation
The project is aimed at driving financial growth within SA’s creative industry
Russian president tells African leaders that Ukraine and the West started the conflict long before Moscow sent its armed forces over the border.
Roberto Martinez’s side will be looking for a fourth successive victory against Iceland on Tuesday
The Mission X design study pays homage to iconic sports cars while teasing an electrifying future of high-performance possibilities
The focus this week will be on consumer inflation data for May, which will be published by Stats SA on Wednesday.
Headline inflation breached the SA Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% upper target in May 2022, posting at 6.5%, and reached a 13-year high of 7.8% in July of that year driven by multiple factors, including elevated fuel prices, supply chain pressures, a weak exchange rate, power outages, an accommodative macroeconomic policy and high global inflation...
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Inflation expected to have slowed slightly in May
It may return to within the Reserve Bank’s inflation target range by the middle of the year, says economist
