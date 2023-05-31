LETTER: A clash of ultranationalists

Rand remains under huge pressure as US House of Representatives prepares to vote on the deal to increase the government’s spending cap
Bid window 6 has left 50 renewable energy projects in limbo that could instead be put to work in municipalities
High-powered delegation to make case ‘directly and openly’ as SA aims to ease strained relations with international trading partners
Opposition parties decry the lack of action against Mzimuni Ngiba, who has received a salary while in jail for the past year
Business rescue practitioners Metis Advisory have unveiled a plan to save SA’s largest sugar producer
BankservAfrica Take-Home Pay Index highlights mounting pressure on SA’s already hard-pressed consumers
Stork’s butter spread label is misleading, court finds
Ukraine confirms attack on port of Odesa, not the claim about the vessel
The fifth seed looked back to his best against Carballes Baena, while the Kosovo Olympic authorities asked for disciplinary steps
The recall affects vehicles in SA and the US
The suppression of ethnic Albanians by the ultranationalist Slobodan Milosevic led to the Nato bombing of then Yugoslavia in the 1990s.
I had a long meeting with him and his foreign minister when presenting my credentials to him as SA ambassador during the Nelson Mandela administration. He left no room for doubt as to his ultranationalist credentials.
I told him that Mandela was critical of the Nato bombing of the former Yugoslavia, but was also critical of his ethnic cleansing in Kosovo. It hit him right between the eyes.
Sadly, tensions are flaring again between the Albanians and Serbs over a Serb-dominated region in Kosovo. The complicating factor today is that both countries have ultranationalist leaders.
A further complication is that Russia and China, and a few EU countries, are supportive of the Serbian position. That can be largely attributed to Russia’s conflict with Ukraine, and China’s international disputes over Hong Kong and Taiwan. They do not want to compromise their own positions.
What goes around, comes around.
Dawie JacobsSterrewag
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: A clash of ultranationalists
Rising tension between Serbia and Albania over Kosovo exposes further cracks in the current world order
The suppression of ethnic Albanians by the ultranationalist Slobodan Milosevic led to the Nato bombing of then Yugoslavia in the 1990s.
I had a long meeting with him and his foreign minister when presenting my credentials to him as SA ambassador during the Nelson Mandela administration. He left no room for doubt as to his ultranationalist credentials.
I told him that Mandela was critical of the Nato bombing of the former Yugoslavia, but was also critical of his ethnic cleansing in Kosovo. It hit him right between the eyes.
Sadly, tensions are flaring again between the Albanians and Serbs over a Serb-dominated region in Kosovo. The complicating factor today is that both countries have ultranationalist leaders.
A further complication is that Russia and China, and a few EU countries, are supportive of the Serbian position. That can be largely attributed to Russia’s conflict with Ukraine, and China’s international disputes over Hong Kong and Taiwan. They do not want to compromise their own positions.
What goes around, comes around.
Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Nato to send more troops to Kosovo to quell unrest
This is what fuels Kosovo’s stand-off with Serbs
Nato peacekeepers cordon off town halls in Kosovo amid rising Serb anger
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.