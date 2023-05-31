Nato to send more troops to Kosovo to quell unrest

Business Day TV talks to Jaco Eagar from Rand Swiss
It is a pity he has left when SA most needs him
The health department says it is ‘looking everywhere’ for the source of the SA cholera outbreak
Business Day TV talks to Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe
Business rescue practitioners Metis Advisory have unveiled a plan to save SA’s largest sugar producer
BankservAfrica Take-Home Pay Index highlights mounting pressure on SA’s already hard-pressed consumers
Host Evan Pickworth interviews Waldek Wasowicz, PKF SA CEO and managing partner of PKF Octagon
Laws expected to satisfy Turkey and ease obstruction to joining Nato
Northern Irishman’s nearly nine-year barren run in the elite events has left the golfing great puzzled
Monaco auction on June 8 will have 40 Ferraris on offer
Kosovo — Nato peacekeepers stood behind a razor-wire barrier that stopped advancing protesters at a municipal hall in ethnically divided northern Kosovo, where days of unrest prompted Nato to send more troops to stave off violence.
In clashes on Monday in Zvecan, another northern town, 30 Nato troops and 52 ethnic Serbian protesters were hurt. Nato said it would send 700 more troops to Kosovo to boost its 4,000-strong mission. It was not clear when the soldiers would arrive.
Polish soldiers of Nato stood guard at the town hall in Zvecan on Wednesday, as demonstrators fence unfurled a large Serbian flag to applause and whistles.
Regional unrest intensified after April elections that the ethnic Serbs boycotted, narrowing the turnout to 3.5% and leaving victory in four Serb-majority Kosovan councils to ethnic Albanian candidates.
Those ethnic Albanian mayors were installed last week, a decision that spurred rebuke of Pristina by the US and its allies on Friday.
The ethnic Albanian mayor of Leposavic, another northern Kosovo town, remained in the municipal building on Wednesday after entering it amid Serb protests on Monday. He couldn’t be reached for comment immediately.
“While they may have been legally elected, we do not consider their election legitimate,” said Dragan, an ethnic Serb who lives in Leposavic.
“We’re asking what the international community is asking — for them to be removed from here peacefully,” he said.
Kosovo rebuked
The US and allies have rebuked Kosovo for stoking tension with Serbia, saying the use of force to install mayors in ethnic Serb areas of Kosovo undermined efforts to improve troubled bilateral relations.
That view was echoed by French President Emmanuel Macron, who said on Wednesday the unrest “has increased sharply since ethnic Albanian mayors took office”.
Speaking at a briefing in Bratislava, Macron said he hoped to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the leaders of Kosovo and Serbia later this week. .
Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti accused Belgrade on Wednesday of being behind protests in the north to destabilise Kosovo.
Kosovo Olympic authorities asked the International Olympic Committee to open disciplinary proceedings against Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic, accusing the Serbian of stirring political tension with remarks he made at the French Open.
Djokovic wrote “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia” on a camera lens on Monday, the day Nato troops and Serbians were hurt in clashes in Zvecan, where his father grew up.
Kosovo tennis federation chief Jeton Hadergjonaj said that despite a general message against violence, Djokovic’s remark on Kosovo being the “heart of Serbia” could ramp up tension between Serbia and Kosovo.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic placed his army on combat alert and ordered units to move closer to the border.
Northern Kosovo’s majority Serbs have never accepted Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence from Serbia, and consider Belgrade their capital more than two decades after the Kosovo Albanian uprising against repressive Serbian rule.
Ethnic Albanians make up more than 90% of the population in Kosovo as a whole, but northern Serbs have long demanded the implementation of an EU-brokered 2013 deal for the creation of an association of autonomous municipalities in their area.
Peacekeeping troops were deployed in Kosovo in 1999 after Nato bombing drove Serbia’s police and army out of its former province.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Nato to send more troops to Kosovo to quell unrest
Kosovo — Nato peacekeepers stood behind a razor-wire barrier that stopped advancing protesters at a municipal hall in ethnically divided northern Kosovo, where days of unrest prompted Nato to send more troops to stave off violence.
In clashes on Monday in Zvecan, another northern town, 30 Nato troops and 52 ethnic Serbian protesters were hurt. Nato said it would send 700 more troops to Kosovo to boost its 4,000-strong mission. It was not clear when the soldiers would arrive.
Polish soldiers of Nato stood guard at the town hall in Zvecan on Wednesday, as demonstrators fence unfurled a large Serbian flag to applause and whistles.
Regional unrest intensified after April elections that the ethnic Serbs boycotted, narrowing the turnout to 3.5% and leaving victory in four Serb-majority Kosovan councils to ethnic Albanian candidates.
Those ethnic Albanian mayors were installed last week, a decision that spurred rebuke of Pristina by the US and its allies on Friday.
The ethnic Albanian mayor of Leposavic, another northern Kosovo town, remained in the municipal building on Wednesday after entering it amid Serb protests on Monday. He couldn’t be reached for comment immediately.
“While they may have been legally elected, we do not consider their election legitimate,” said Dragan, an ethnic Serb who lives in Leposavic.
“We’re asking what the international community is asking — for them to be removed from here peacefully,” he said.
Kosovo rebuked
The US and allies have rebuked Kosovo for stoking tension with Serbia, saying the use of force to install mayors in ethnic Serb areas of Kosovo undermined efforts to improve troubled bilateral relations.
That view was echoed by French President Emmanuel Macron, who said on Wednesday the unrest “has increased sharply since ethnic Albanian mayors took office”.
Speaking at a briefing in Bratislava, Macron said he hoped to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the leaders of Kosovo and Serbia later this week. .
Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti accused Belgrade on Wednesday of being behind protests in the north to destabilise Kosovo.
Kosovo Olympic authorities asked the International Olympic Committee to open disciplinary proceedings against Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic, accusing the Serbian of stirring political tension with remarks he made at the French Open.
Djokovic wrote “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia” on a camera lens on Monday, the day Nato troops and Serbians were hurt in clashes in Zvecan, where his father grew up.
Kosovo tennis federation chief Jeton Hadergjonaj said that despite a general message against violence, Djokovic’s remark on Kosovo being the “heart of Serbia” could ramp up tension between Serbia and Kosovo.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic placed his army on combat alert and ordered units to move closer to the border.
Northern Kosovo’s majority Serbs have never accepted Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence from Serbia, and consider Belgrade their capital more than two decades after the Kosovo Albanian uprising against repressive Serbian rule.
Ethnic Albanians make up more than 90% of the population in Kosovo as a whole, but northern Serbs have long demanded the implementation of an EU-brokered 2013 deal for the creation of an association of autonomous municipalities in their area.
Peacekeeping troops were deployed in Kosovo in 1999 after Nato bombing drove Serbia’s police and army out of its former province.
Reuters
Former Kosovo president expresses sorrow for victims of liberation war
Nato peacekeepers cordon off town halls in Kosovo amid rising Serb anger
This is what fuels Kosovo’s stand-off with Serbs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Nato peacekeepers cordon off town halls in Kosovo amid rising Serb anger
This is what fuels Kosovo’s stand-off with Serbs
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Farewell to arms? UN peacekeeping at 75
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.