Opinion / Letters

LETTER: NHI will lead to economic collapse

Committee adoption of draft bill shows zero regard for consequences

29 May 2023 - 16:28
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY

The Oxford definition of the herd instinct is “an inclination in people or animals to behave or think like the majority”, and in this instance no matter where it leads them, including over the edge of the proverbial cliff (“Litigation threats fly as soon as MPs adopt NHI bill”, May 25).

The idiocy of National Health Insurance (NHI) having even been allowed to enter parliament has put the entire functioning healthcare system at risk, and on the brink of absolute hell should these demented laws be promulgated. All in the name of desperate political expediency politics, with zero regard for the ensuing consequences should this brain-dead scheme be implemented.

SA still has a relatively efficient healthcare system; it has good infrastructure, albeit that much of it is run down due to corruption. It has good, resilient and resourceful people, the majority of whom are desperate [for] tangible economic change, as was demonstrated in the July 2022 unrest.

It is not too late to stop the total economic collapse that will follow should the NHI bill be passed and the ensuing litigation fail to stop it in its tracks. We all accept the fundamental principles of universal healthcare coverage. But there is no need to expropriate R500bn yearly (8,5% of GDP). The tiny taxpayer base that already funds the economy despite being practically disenfranchised, will simply disappear.

With existing technology, R14,5bn a year should be more than adequate to provide the necessary triage needed to give everyone a fair chance in life, with sufficient margin to start rebuilding what has been vandalised.

Richard Blackman
Day1 Health

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: The rand is facing a wall of negative ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
HILARY JOFFE: SA’s failure to nuance its stance ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
JOHN ENDRES: An ANC-EFF future would wreak (even ...
Opinion
4.
ALEXANDER PARKER: In our broken state, cholera is ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
MICHAEL AVERY: Aesop’s fables and other ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Litigation threats fly as soon as MPs adopt NHI Bill

National / Health

Health ministry must implement market inquiry findings, says competition body

National / Health

Wage deal stands in the way of jobs, warns health minister

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.