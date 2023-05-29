LETTER: NHI will lead to economic collapse

The deal on the US debt ceiling has eased what has been a potentially huge threat to markets worldwide, Oanda says
As good as the NHI may seem in principle, it was too big, expensive and challenging to implement and sustain even before the pandemic
The land commission said it would also cost the fiscus R172bn to settle old claims
Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, the deputy editor of Financial Mail
Former group CEO with other investors said to be eyeing stake in SA’s third-biggest mobile phone company
Foreign participation in SA government bonds has fallen to 25% from 42% in the last five years, the Bank says in its Financial Stability Review
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Steve Porter, MD of IronTree
Nigeria’s president targets 6% annual growth, vows to end a popular fuel subsidy and promises ‘thorough house cleaning’
Argentine golfer on top of world after securing second PGA Tour victory
Omoda and Jaecoo, the two new brands of the Chery Group, have received unrivalled attention since their launch at the Shanghai Auto Show
The Oxford definition of the herd instinct is “an inclination in people or animals to behave or think like the majority”, and in this instance no matter where it leads them, including over the edge of the proverbial cliff (“Litigation threats fly as soon as MPs adopt NHI bill”, May 25).
The idiocy of National Health Insurance (NHI) having even been allowed to enter parliament has put the entire functioning healthcare system at risk, and on the brink of absolute hell should these demented laws be promulgated. All in the name of desperate political expediency politics, with zero regard for the ensuing consequences should this brain-dead scheme be implemented.
SA still has a relatively efficient healthcare system; it has good infrastructure, albeit that much of it is run down due to corruption. It has good, resilient and resourceful people, the majority of whom are desperate [for] tangible economic change, as was demonstrated in the July 2022 unrest.
It is not too late to stop the total economic collapse that will follow should the NHI bill be passed and the ensuing litigation fail to stop it in its tracks. We all accept the fundamental principles of universal healthcare coverage. But there is no need to expropriate R500bn yearly (8,5% of GDP). The tiny taxpayer base that already funds the economy despite being practically disenfranchised, will simply disappear.
With existing technology, R14,5bn a year should be more than adequate to provide the necessary triage needed to give everyone a fair chance in life, with sufficient margin to start rebuilding what has been vandalised.
Richard BlackmanDay1 Health
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: NHI will lead to economic collapse
Committee adoption of draft bill shows zero regard for consequences
The Oxford definition of the herd instinct is “an inclination in people or animals to behave or think like the majority”, and in this instance no matter where it leads them, including over the edge of the proverbial cliff (“Litigation threats fly as soon as MPs adopt NHI bill”, May 25).
The idiocy of National Health Insurance (NHI) having even been allowed to enter parliament has put the entire functioning healthcare system at risk, and on the brink of absolute hell should these demented laws be promulgated. All in the name of desperate political expediency politics, with zero regard for the ensuing consequences should this brain-dead scheme be implemented.
SA still has a relatively efficient healthcare system; it has good infrastructure, albeit that much of it is run down due to corruption. It has good, resilient and resourceful people, the majority of whom are desperate [for] tangible economic change, as was demonstrated in the July 2022 unrest.
It is not too late to stop the total economic collapse that will follow should the NHI bill be passed and the ensuing litigation fail to stop it in its tracks. We all accept the fundamental principles of universal healthcare coverage. But there is no need to expropriate R500bn yearly (8,5% of GDP). The tiny taxpayer base that already funds the economy despite being practically disenfranchised, will simply disappear.
With existing technology, R14,5bn a year should be more than adequate to provide the necessary triage needed to give everyone a fair chance in life, with sufficient margin to start rebuilding what has been vandalised.
Richard Blackman
Day1 Health
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Litigation threats fly as soon as MPs adopt NHI Bill
Health ministry must implement market inquiry findings, says competition body
Wage deal stands in the way of jobs, warns health minister
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.