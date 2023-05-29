Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Denis Worrall, a man for a crisis

He formed the Democratic Party, the predecessor of the current official opposition DA

29 May 2023
Former academic, diplomat and politician Denis Worrall, who passed away two weeks ago, would have celebrated his 88th birthday on May 29. 

Albeit in different circumstances but still at a time of crisis in SA, he — unselfishly and in the national interest — encouraged, spearheaded and achieved a merger of his own Independent Party, the National Democratic Movement of Wynand Malan and the Progressive Federal Party of Zach de Beer, to form the Democratic Party, the predecessor of the current official opposition DA. 

At a crucial time, the Democratic Party under his co-leadership provided the necessary political pressure and momentum towards the democratic transformation of our country. And it mobilised huge support for reform from both parliamentary and extra-parliamentary political organisations. 

A committed constitutionalist, Worrall lamented the political, social and economic havoc the ANC government has wreaked upon our country, and the destruction of the potential and promise SA held at the time of the transformation he contributed so much to. 

In recent years he was concerned at the inability of like-minded opposition parties to form a new, cohesive and competitive force to remove the current government from power and replace it with one that respects the constitution and provides social and economic dignity for its citizens. 

It is a matter of great sadness that so many of our senior citizens, who supported and worked for transformation in the 1980s and 1990s, are condemned to see out their twilight years in an environment of destruction, despair and both emotional and real darkness. 

David Gant 
Kenilworth 

