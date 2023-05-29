LETTER: Denis Worrall, a man for a crisis

The deal on the US debt ceiling has eased what has been a potentially huge threat to markets worldwide, Oanda says
As good as the NHI may seem in principle, it was too big, expensive and challenging to implement and sustain even before the pandemic
The land commission said it would also cost the fiscus R172bn to settle old claims
Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, the deputy editor of Financial Mail
Former group CEO with other investors said to be eyeing stake in SA’s third-biggest mobile phone company
Foreign participation in SA government bonds has fallen to 25% from 42% in the last five years, the Bank says in its Financial Stability Review
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Steve Porter, MD of IronTree
Nigeria’s president targets 6% annual growth, vows to end a popular fuel subsidy and promises ‘thorough house cleaning’
Argentine golfer on top of world after securing second PGA Tour victory
Omoda and Jaecoo, the two new brands of the Chery Group, have received unrivalled attention since their launch at the Shanghai Auto Show
Former academic, diplomat and politician Denis Worrall, who passed away two weeks ago, would have celebrated his 88th birthday on May 29.
Albeit in different circumstances but still at a time of crisis in SA, he — unselfishly and in the national interest — encouraged, spearheaded and achieved a merger of his own Independent Party, the National Democratic Movement of Wynand Malan and the Progressive Federal Party of Zach de Beer, to form the Democratic Party, the predecessor of the current official opposition DA.
At a crucial time, the Democratic Party under his co-leadership provided the necessary political pressure and momentum towards the democratic transformation of our country. And it mobilised huge support for reform from both parliamentary and extra-parliamentary political organisations.
A committed constitutionalist, Worrall lamented the political, social and economic havoc the ANC government has wreaked upon our country, and the destruction of the potential and promise SA held at the time of the transformation he contributed so much to.
In recent years he was concerned at the inability of like-minded opposition parties to form a new, cohesive and competitive force to remove the current government from power and replace it with one that respects the constitution and provides social and economic dignity for its citizens.
It is a matter of great sadness that so many of our senior citizens, who supported and worked for transformation in the 1980s and 1990s, are condemned to see out their twilight years in an environment of destruction, despair and both emotional and real darkness.
David Gant Kenilworth
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Denis Worrall, a man for a crisis
He formed the Democratic Party, the predecessor of the current official opposition DA
Former academic, diplomat and politician Denis Worrall, who passed away two weeks ago, would have celebrated his 88th birthday on May 29.
Albeit in different circumstances but still at a time of crisis in SA, he — unselfishly and in the national interest — encouraged, spearheaded and achieved a merger of his own Independent Party, the National Democratic Movement of Wynand Malan and the Progressive Federal Party of Zach de Beer, to form the Democratic Party, the predecessor of the current official opposition DA.
At a crucial time, the Democratic Party under his co-leadership provided the necessary political pressure and momentum towards the democratic transformation of our country. And it mobilised huge support for reform from both parliamentary and extra-parliamentary political organisations.
A committed constitutionalist, Worrall lamented the political, social and economic havoc the ANC government has wreaked upon our country, and the destruction of the potential and promise SA held at the time of the transformation he contributed so much to.
In recent years he was concerned at the inability of like-minded opposition parties to form a new, cohesive and competitive force to remove the current government from power and replace it with one that respects the constitution and provides social and economic dignity for its citizens.
It is a matter of great sadness that so many of our senior citizens, who supported and worked for transformation in the 1980s and 1990s, are condemned to see out their twilight years in an environment of destruction, despair and both emotional and real darkness.
David Gant
Kenilworth
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.