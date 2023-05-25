National / Health

Litigation threats fly as soon as MPs adopt NHI Bill

Healthcare industry disappointed that little of the fresh public input was taken into account in the latest version

BL Premium
25 May 2023 - 21:02 Tamar Kahn

Parliament’s portfolio committee on health has formally adopted its amendments to the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, marking a key milestone in the ANC-led government’s plans for achieving universal health coverage.

The committee has made only minor changes to the bill, prompting a warning from SA’s biggest medical scheme administrator Discovery Health that the legislation will be open to constitutional challenge, and eliciting an immediate threat of legal action from trade union Solidarity...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.