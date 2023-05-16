Bullish demand outlook from International Energy Agency offers support after disappointing data from China
The revelations in former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s book are so explosive that there was no way he could reveal the multi-layered sabotage activities without risking his life, especially after he had already survived attempted cyanide poisoning while at Eskom.
It is good that from the safety of his new home we get to know exactly who is behind our misery, which explains why the whole liberation project has failed so dismally in all African countries. It seems there was a desire by many of those involved in the struggle for liberation to become president one day, and that failure to achieve that goal results in such toxic bitterness that destructive vengeance becomes the pattern, destroying the country for everyone.
How else can we understand the demise of so many African countries? Is De Ruyter safe now, after exposing all of this information we have been itching to know? We must thank him, because now government has been empowered to take decisive action and bring our nightmare to an end.
Cometh Dube-MakholwaMidrand
LETTER: We must thank André de Ruyter for his bravery
