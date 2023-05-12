MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan heads for a weekly decline
The CEO is betting on an aggressive pricing strategy at a time when the retailer has a thin profit margin
US is unconvinced of SA non-aligned stance and has accused Pretoria of materially aiding Russia war efforts
Former leader was found guilty of perjury, but any member ‘may be found in that situation’, says league
Katharine Child sets out the issues that have hobbled the company
Business Day TV speaks to The Manufacturing Circle’s executive director, Philippa Rodseth
There is a powerful amount of intellectual property and ‘dry powder’ only being hobbled by red tape
Muharrem Ince's withdrawal could reshape final days of campaigning and boost Turkish opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu
Gifted athlete Michelle Staal brings a breath of fresh air to the SA sporting family from the flatness of fatigue
Madness in the outback and the English countryside, and an endearing look at Michael J Fox
Though a total failure of SA’s electricity system is relatively unlikely, it remains a matter of great concern. A grid collapse would shut down water and sewage treatment plants, telephone and internet services, payment systems and food supply chains. It would also be likely to bring looting and unrest.
The fact that demand for electricity exceeds the capacity of the power grid increases the possibility of a total system collapse as a result of a cascading grid failure. Yet we still do not have a coherent policy response from the central government departments charged with responsibility for energy planning and the oversight of Eskom. ..
ANTHONY BUTLER: Eskom’s handling of power cuts proves to be exceptional
Exemptions from load-shedding are often deemed impractical, except when it comes to ANC shindigs
