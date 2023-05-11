National

Ramaphosa denies knowledge of senior politicians allegedly involved in Eskom corruption

President tells MPs this information must be presented for investigation

11 May 2023 - 21:02 Linda Ensor

President Cyril Ramaphosa has denied knowledge of a senior politician involved in Eskom corruption as alleged by the utility’s former CEO André de Ruyter.

When De Ruyter recently appeared before parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) he refused to name this politician, but said he had told public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and the president’s security adviser Sydney Mufamadi the name of the individual. MPs surmised at the time that Mufamadi would have informed Ramaphosa of this...

