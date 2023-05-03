EDITORIAL: Eskom is dirty as hell, even without the Fivaz report

Investors in SA’s most expensively priced bank may be set for a long period of minimal returns as bad debts leap 80%
Ramaphosa has stopped even pretending to run the country, leaving South Africans literally in the dark
Load-shedding is forcing South Africans to think about food spoilage
‘The most iconic real estate in South Africa’ is looking not just to boost the appeal of the precinct for locals, but also to bump overall visitor numbers to 35-million a year
Oranjezicht has developed into a place where people can meet as members of a community, around the core idea of food
Dirty tricks, malicious gossip and political infighting continue to bedevil efforts to root out corruption at Eskom.
André de Ruyter’s appearance before parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) last week yielded little new, but it was nonetheless important for him to place the damning allegations on record before a crucial oversight body.
For example, De Ruyter confirmed that among the people he briefed about the corruption and sabotage at Eskom — sensationally, he included claims of the involvement of two cabinet ministers — were public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s security adviser, Sydney Mufamadi.
The testimony was intriguing, given that Ramaphosa is on record as saying he does not know the identity of the two ministers, nor, indeed, does he intend to find out. This is hard to believe; it is difficult to imagine that Mufamadi or Gordhan would not have briefed the president on such crucial information, which has a direct impact on the country’s apex crisis — a stable electricity supply.
Yet, further revelations last week illustrated how toxic and factionalised the environment around the utility remains. If the ANC allows itself to be distracted by this, everyone stands to lose.
First, on the morning of De Ruyter’s Scopa appearance, a News24 report emerged, detailing how the intelligence dossier which provided the former CEO with information on corruption at Eskom, commissioned from George Fivaz Forensic & Risk, was compiled by an apartheid-era spook and child killer with a penchant for dropping racial expletives.
Yet, further revelations last week illustrated how toxic and factionalised the environment around the utility remains
News24 dubbed the forensic report a “dirty dossier”. It revealed that De Ruyter had received R50m in private funding for the probe — a fact which he confirmed, and which riled politicians.
Parliament, Gordhan’s department and the State Security Agency were all concerned that the Fivaz probe could have posed a serious security risk to a key utility. And yet, it’s clear that police investigations into Eskom are largely stillborn.
But our political class is easily distracted, so it was no surprise that it leapt on the De Ruyter report to deflect attention from the real issue: the scant availability of any real blueprint for how to keep the lights on and the economy running.
A few weeks ago, former president Thabo Mbeki chastised the ANC for failing to convene a parliamentary committee to probe the corruption at Eskom. (Even though, at the zenith of state capture, the ANC caucus in parliament did conduct just such a probe, headed by Gordhan.)
Said Mbeki: “It is, in all likelihood, quite correct that there are criminal cartels in Eskom, as well as acts of sabotage and corrupt interventions all directly connected to the activities of the counterrevolution.”
Whatever the failings of the Fivaz report, the fact remains that it’s not the only source of claims of corruption at Eskom.
For one thing, the utility’s largest trade union, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), met Gordhan and briefed him about the extent of corruption at the entity, long before De Ruyter breathed a word on national television.
NUM told the FM at the time that De Ruyter was right about the extent of the problem. And certain facts are indisputable, including that Eskom paid R26 for a roll of single-ply toilet paper that should have cost R6, and that it bought a wooden mop for R200,000.
The fracas around the Fivaz report shouldn’t distract the ANC from taking its head out of the sand. A thorough, transparent probe into all allegations of corruption and sabotage at Eskom is urgently needed — and one with a wider scope than Scopa has.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
EDITORIAL: Eskom is dirty as hell, even without the Fivaz report
The noise around the De Ruyter dossier deflects attention from the real issue: the scant availability of any real blueprint for how to keep the lights on
Dirty tricks, malicious gossip and political infighting continue to bedevil efforts to root out corruption at Eskom.
André de Ruyter’s appearance before parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) last week yielded little new, but it was nonetheless important for him to place the damning allegations on record before a crucial oversight body.
For example, De Ruyter confirmed that among the people he briefed about the corruption and sabotage at Eskom — sensationally, he included claims of the involvement of two cabinet ministers — were public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s security adviser, Sydney Mufamadi.
The testimony was intriguing, given that Ramaphosa is on record as saying he does not know the identity of the two ministers, nor, indeed, does he intend to find out. This is hard to believe; it is difficult to imagine that Mufamadi or Gordhan would not have briefed the president on such crucial information, which has a direct impact on the country’s apex crisis — a stable electricity supply.
Yet, further revelations last week illustrated how toxic and factionalised the environment around the utility remains. If the ANC allows itself to be distracted by this, everyone stands to lose.
First, on the morning of De Ruyter’s Scopa appearance, a News24 report emerged, detailing how the intelligence dossier which provided the former CEO with information on corruption at Eskom, commissioned from George Fivaz Forensic & Risk, was compiled by an apartheid-era spook and child killer with a penchant for dropping racial expletives.
News24 dubbed the forensic report a “dirty dossier”. It revealed that De Ruyter had received R50m in private funding for the probe — a fact which he confirmed, and which riled politicians.
Parliament, Gordhan’s department and the State Security Agency were all concerned that the Fivaz probe could have posed a serious security risk to a key utility. And yet, it’s clear that police investigations into Eskom are largely stillborn.
But our political class is easily distracted, so it was no surprise that it leapt on the De Ruyter report to deflect attention from the real issue: the scant availability of any real blueprint for how to keep the lights on and the economy running.
A few weeks ago, former president Thabo Mbeki chastised the ANC for failing to convene a parliamentary committee to probe the corruption at Eskom. (Even though, at the zenith of state capture, the ANC caucus in parliament did conduct just such a probe, headed by Gordhan.)
Said Mbeki: “It is, in all likelihood, quite correct that there are criminal cartels in Eskom, as well as acts of sabotage and corrupt interventions all directly connected to the activities of the counterrevolution.”
Whatever the failings of the Fivaz report, the fact remains that it’s not the only source of claims of corruption at Eskom.
For one thing, the utility’s largest trade union, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), met Gordhan and briefed him about the extent of corruption at the entity, long before De Ruyter breathed a word on national television.
NUM told the FM at the time that De Ruyter was right about the extent of the problem. And certain facts are indisputable, including that Eskom paid R26 for a roll of single-ply toilet paper that should have cost R6, and that it bought a wooden mop for R200,000.
The fracas around the Fivaz report shouldn’t distract the ANC from taking its head out of the sand. A thorough, transparent probe into all allegations of corruption and sabotage at Eskom is urgently needed — and one with a wider scope than Scopa has.
ALSO READ:
Eskom board on the Scopa carpet about extensive corruption
Scopa postpones Eskom corruption meeting due to key members’ unavailability
De Ruyter suggests corruption is behind New Largo coal mine delay
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
STEPHEN SADIE: Governance entropy at Eskom
NATASHA MARRIAN: Stick to the energy plan and let Gwede rage
EDITORIAL: From volte-face on Thabo Bester to Eskom volt farce
Komati power station: the canary in the coal belt
EskomSePush: A lightbulb moment
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.