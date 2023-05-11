Opinion / State of play

NATASHA MARRIAN: Fixing Eskom crime the mad hatter’s way

The Scopa hearings into Eskom corruption are revealing just how bad the problem is — and how little Bheki Cele has done about it

BL Premium
11 May 2023 - 05:03

The Eskom graft saga continued to unfold before parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) this week, with a lacklustre performance by the country’s law enforcement agencies. 

As far back as 2019, Eskom leadership and government ministers highlighted sabotage and corruption as key challenges for the power utility — which is implementing power cuts of between 10 and 12 hours this week to avoid total grid collapse.  ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.