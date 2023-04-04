LETTER: Moving the goalposts

Surprise cut in crude output by Opec+ fuels renewed inflation fears
The ANC will do almost anything, however ill-crafted, to find sources of money for failed state-owned enterprises
Forensic accountants and financial analysts to focus on money laundering and dodgy deals
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Deal calls for an all-share combination of Investec Wealth & Investment UK and Rathbones Group
Business Day TV speaks to chair of the Brics council, Busi Mabuza
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
Former US president faces 34 counts of falsifying business records in case involving hush money allegedly paid to a former porn star
World No 2 says he what it takes to complete Grand Slam of four Majors
In-car parking information has overtaken traffic information according to a global survey
Your editorial refers (“Eskom exemption: Treasury needs to communicate better”, March 4).
That finance minister Enoch Godongwana has granted both Eskom and Transnet exemptions from regulations under the Public Finance Management Act regarding disclosing of any irregular and fruitless and wasteful expenditure in financial statements, is the latest example of the argument that the state at present will seek to move the goalposts as much as possible, instead of allowing real competition in the relevant sectors.
The majority of state-owned entities (SOEs) don’t have the incentives to improve performance; for the current ruling party it serves the interests of influence and cadre networks better to give SOEs more leeway in their operations and finances — under the umbrella of ending the electricity state of disaster — instead of moving quickly enough to bring in new competition, investment and the building of generation capacity necessary to end load-shedding.
One fervently hopes to be proven wrong in this regard, but it is unclear (to put it mildly) that the ideology, policies, systems and incentives that necessarily produced state capture have somehow disappeared, and that similar levels of corruption are not taking place right now.
The exemptions approved by the minister could prove to be effective and not abused, but even the initial reaction points to the trust deficit between citizens and government. The chasm could yet widen, with concomitant effects to be felt in the 2024 general election.
Chris Hattingh
Centre for Risk Analysis
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Moving the goalposts
Eskom and Transnet exemptions have more to do with influence and cadre deployment than solving a crisis
Your editorial refers (“Eskom exemption: Treasury needs to communicate better”, March 4).
That finance minister Enoch Godongwana has granted both Eskom and Transnet exemptions from regulations under the Public Finance Management Act regarding disclosing of any irregular and fruitless and wasteful expenditure in financial statements, is the latest example of the argument that the state at present will seek to move the goalposts as much as possible, instead of allowing real competition in the relevant sectors.
The majority of state-owned entities (SOEs) don’t have the incentives to improve performance; for the current ruling party it serves the interests of influence and cadre networks better to give SOEs more leeway in their operations and finances — under the umbrella of ending the electricity state of disaster — instead of moving quickly enough to bring in new competition, investment and the building of generation capacity necessary to end load-shedding.
One fervently hopes to be proven wrong in this regard, but it is unclear (to put it mildly) that the ideology, policies, systems and incentives that necessarily produced state capture have somehow disappeared, and that similar levels of corruption are not taking place right now.
The exemptions approved by the minister could prove to be effective and not abused, but even the initial reaction points to the trust deficit between citizens and government. The chasm could yet widen, with concomitant effects to be felt in the 2024 general election.
Chris Hattingh
Centre for Risk Analysis
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Eskom exemption makes mockery of SA, says Black Business Council
Eskom’s irregular spending should be in the public eye, says Outa CEO
Reserve Bank establishes deposit insurance body
Sars sees upside and downside of energy crisis
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Eskom exemption makes mockery of SA, says Black Business Council
Eskom’s irregular spending should be in the public eye, says Outa CEO
Reserve Bank establishes deposit insurance body
Sars sees upside and downside of energy crisis
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.