Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Moving the goalposts

Eskom and Transnet exemptions have more to do with influence and cadre deployment than solving a crisis

04 April 2023 - 18:20
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: JAIRUS MMUTLE/GCIS
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: JAIRUS MMUTLE/GCIS

Your editorial refers (“Eskom exemption: Treasury needs to communicate better”, March 4).

That finance minister Enoch Godongwana has granted both Eskom and Transnet exemptions from regulations under the Public Finance Management Act regarding disclosing of any irregular and fruitless and wasteful expenditure in financial statements, is the latest example of the argument that the state at present will seek to move the goalposts as much as possible, instead of allowing real competition in the relevant sectors.

The majority of state-owned entities (SOEs) don’t have the incentives to improve performance; for the current ruling party it serves the interests of influence and cadre networks better to give SOEs more leeway in their operations and finances — under the umbrella of ending the electricity state of disaster — instead of moving quickly enough to bring in new competition, investment and the building of generation capacity necessary to end load-shedding.

One fervently hopes to be proven wrong in this regard, but it is unclear (to put it mildly) that the ideology, policies, systems and incentives that necessarily produced state capture have somehow disappeared, and that similar levels of corruption are not taking place right now.

The exemptions approved by the minister could prove to be effective and not abused, but even the initial reaction points to the trust deficit between citizens and government. The chasm could yet widen, with concomitant effects to be felt in the 2024 general election.

Chris Hattingh

Centre for Risk Analysis

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

Eskom exemption makes mockery of SA, says Black Business Council

The BBC wants to meet the finance minister and deputy president to discuss the decision to exempt the utility from PFMA regulations
National
12 hours ago

Eskom’s irregular spending should be in the public eye, says Outa CEO

The finance minister has exempted the utility from regulations requiring SOEs to disclose expenditure that does not comply with provisions of the PFMA
National
1 day ago

Reserve Bank establishes deposit insurance body

The Corporation for Deposit Insurance (Codi) has been established to protect bank depositors and boost confidence in the financial sector
Economy
1 day ago

Sars sees upside and downside of energy crisis

Confidence in Sars has improved in the past four years
National
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MICHAEL AVERY: Capitec story holds simple lessons ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
TOM EATON: ANC finds its inner white supremacist ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Competition Commission press release ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
ANN BERNSTEIN: Fixing SA’s schools requires a new ...
Opinion
5.
DUMA GQUBULE: Ramaphosa now thinking about his ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Eskom exemption makes mockery of SA, says Black Business Council

National

Eskom’s irregular spending should be in the public eye, says Outa CEO

National

Reserve Bank establishes deposit insurance body

Economy

Sars sees upside and downside of energy crisis

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.