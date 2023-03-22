Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: The EFF’s limits

The party’s failure to engage the public imagination with its grandiose ‘national shutdown’ is a blow to its leadership

22 March 2023 - 05:00
A vehicle featuring a picture of EFF leader Julius Malema behind street vendors during a national protest organised by the EFF, March 20 2023. Picture: GUILLEM SARTORIO/BLOOMBERG
A vehicle featuring a picture of EFF leader Julius Malema behind street vendors during a national protest organised by the EFF, March 20 2023. Picture: GUILLEM SARTORIO/BLOOMBERG

There is a good deal to learn from the EFF’s protest on Monday, which it rather grandiosely branded a “national shutdown”. It was in reality a damp squib. Though the party will undoubtedly deny this and blame external factors for the general lack of support, the party’s failure to engage the public imagination is a blow to the EFF’s leadership.

The EFF threw the kitchen sink at this event. It called for disruption to national key points. It threatened those who wanted to work, and social media was an incoherent mess of melodrama and misinformation.

The EFF shot to prominence on a brand of brownshirt tactics and radical socialism, seeking to capitalise on the frustrations of the poor. Now, though, just as a role in government seems possible, it has been unable to express clearly what it stands for. Nor does it seem able to persuade the poor that it speaks for them.

Perhaps more importantly, the protest taught us about ourselves. There is an obvious fear in SA of a repeat of 2021’s disaster in KwaZulu-Natal, and the EFF managed to spook the country on the basis of that. But it’s an old trick now; South Africans appear more interested in those who offer solutions to our country’s problems. The EFF has some way to go to persuade people that it has any.

The state’s response was strong, showing far better organisation and capacity than SA has seen for some time. We would like to see such a spirited response to our many other crises.

EDITORIAL: Wrecking ball EFF hits brick wall of fed-up broad front

Trade unions, business owners, taxi associations and the government are bent on protecting the right to work
Opinion
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: Stop wasting energy on NHI and fix the rot

Conditions at hospitals are a threat to the lives of those seeking care
Opinion
5 days ago

EDITORIAL: Bejani Chauke was right to quit

President’s senior adviser’s instincts are right; he ought to leave
Opinion
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: The EFF’s limits
Opinion / Editorials
2.
TONY LEON: The nightmare keeping us awake during ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
CHRIS GILMOUR: No escaping worst excesses of ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
JOHN ENDRES: EFF’s mass protest turns out to be a ...
Opinion
5.
VINOTHAN NAIDOO: How Ramaphosa can best achieve ...
Opinion

Related Articles

EFF protest: Sporadic incidents, orderly marches, and a cordial handshake to ...

National

JOHN ENDRES: EFF’s mass protest turns out to be a damp squib

Opinion

EFF protest | The latest developments

National

EDITORIAL: Wrecking ball EFF hits brick wall of fed-up broad front

Opinion / Editorials

Tshwane a ghost town as EFF-led protests in full swing

National

EFF says state is targeting its leaders to stifle protests

Politics

Malema and supporters camp outside Ramaphosa’s official Pretoria residence

National

National protest: Cele tells police to enforce law but ignore ‘war talk’

National

Provincial police chief says more than R30m has been spent to keep KZN safe

National

SA’s busiest courts in virtual shutdown amid EFF protest

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.